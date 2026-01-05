HBCU contenders set to meet in big early-season clash

Two of the hottest programs in HBCU basketball collide as CIAA play ramps up, with Virginia Union traveling to Raleigh to face Shaw inside the intimate and unforgiving Spaulding Gymnasium. It’s an early-January matchup that feels much bigger than the calendar suggests, serving as an early tone-setter in a league race that rarely leaves room for error.

Virginia Union enters riding a 12-game winning streak and carrying the look of a team that has already flipped the switch into conference mode. The Panthers are averaging nearly 75 points per game while holding opponents to just over 60, one of the best defensive margins in the CIAA. Under veteran head coach Jay Butler, VUU has leaned into physical defense, rebounding dominance, and timely scoring rather than relying on a single star.

Still, there are names Shaw must account for. Forward Malachi Dark has been a steady interior presence, leading VUU in scoring while finishing at a high percentage around the basket. Noah Richardson-Keyes provides versatility and toughness, while Bobby Gardner’s ability to handle the ball and pressure defenders plays directly into Virginia Union’s disruptive style.

Virginia Union has won 12 games in a row since dropping its opener. (VUU photo)





Shaw, meanwhile, enters with a 10-2 record and plenty of confidence of its own. The Bears average more than 85 points per game and are one of the league’s most balanced offensive teams. Head coach Bobby Collins has built a veteran roster that can score from multiple spots and isn’t afraid of tight games. It is 1-2 in the CIAA, however, with losses to Elizabeth City State and Bluefield State. It did rebound with a win over Bowie State on Saturday.

Avery Huggins headlines the Bears, averaging over 15 points per contest while also contributing on the glass. Dreveon Scott and Isaiah Buckley form a dangerous backcourt-wing combination capable of attacking off the bounce or knocking down perimeter shots. Shaw’s depth and shot-blocking presence give it a chance to dictate tempo at home.

Underrated HBCU atmosphere





Spaulding Gymnasium adds another layer to this matchup. The building is small, loud, and historically tough on visitors. Even with students not yet back on campus, the close quarters can rattle opponents unfamiliar with the environment.

This early CIAA clash won’t decide a championship, but it will send a message. For two veteran coaches and two programs expecting to contend deep into March, it’s a measuring stick moment in HBCU basketball.