Big 12 Assistant Reportedly Set to Lead HBCU Program

Hampton University appears ready to make a statement hire out of the Big 12. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Hampton is expected to hire Kansas State assistant head coach Van Malone as its next head HBCU football coach.

Zenitz reported the news on social media, noting Malone’s role in helping Kansas State post nine or more wins in three of the last four seasons under head coach Chris Klieman.

If finalized, Hampton would bring a proven Big 12 assistant, former NFL player, and respected defensive leader to a program seeking stability and direction.

Hampton is expected to hire Van Malone as its head coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Was at Kansas State the last seven years as Chris Klieman’s assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Helped K-State post 9+ wins three of the last four years. pic.twitter.com/xAI1SxxZhW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 12, 2025

Hampton Turns the Page

The reported hire comes at a critical time for Hampton football.

Hampton University moved on from head coach Trent Boykin following a difficult 2025 season. The Pirates finished 2–10 overall and 0–8 in the CAA, struggling on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Hampton averaged just 17.9 points per game. Defensively, the unit allowed 36.7 points per contest.

Moreover, the Pirates lost their final six games of the season. As a result, the program’s early optimism faded quickly. Hampton’s administration made it clear that a new direction was necessary.

Why Van Malone Fits This Moment

Malone brings a résumé built on elite defensive production and consistent player development.

During his seven years at Kansas State, Malone served as assistant head coach, defensive pass game coordinator, and cornerbacks coach. Over the last four seasons, the Wildcats allowed only 21.8 points per game, ranking among the top defenses in the Power Four.

Just as important, turnovers became a defining trait. Kansas State forced 62 turnovers from 2022 to 2024, including 39 interceptions, the most among current Big 12 programs. Malone’s cornerbacks accounted for 13 of those interceptions.

In addition, Malone coached multiple NFL draft picks. Julius Brents became a second-round selection in 2023, while Jacob Parrish followed as a third-round pick in 2024. That development track record matters for an HBCU football program looking to sell opportunity and growth to recruits.

Defensive Identity Meets Program Stability

Malone’s impact goes beyond statistics. Kansas State consistently ranked among the national leaders in third-down defense, red-zone efficiency, and scoring defense during his tenure. In 2024, the Wildcats finished fourth nationally in fourth-down defense and allowed fewer than 120 rushing yards per game.

Those traits speak directly to Hampton’s needs. The Pirates lacked consistency, confidence, and identity in 2025. Malone’s defenses, by contrast, were disciplined, physical, and opportunistic.

For an HBCU seeking immediate credibility, that Big 12 defensive foundation is crucial.

Leadership Beyond the Field

Malone is also known for his leadership away from the field. A former second-round NFL Draft pick, he played four seasons with the Detroit Lions before transitioning into coaching. Over the years, he has become a national advocate for minority coach development, player mentorship, and community service.

He is a co-author of Path for Coaches, a leadership-focused book that reached Amazon Best Seller status. Additionally, Malone has helped lead bone marrow donor initiatives that have saved lives.

That blend of accountability and purpose aligns with Hampton’s broader mission as an HBCU.

A Clear Signal From Hampton

Hampton’s reported move signals urgency and intent. Rather than settling for a short-term fix, Hampton University appears willing to invest in a coach with Power Four experience and long-term vision. Malone would inherit a roster in need of structure, belief, and defensive toughness.

If finalized, the hire would add to a growing trend of elite FBS assistants choosing HBCU head coaching opportunities.

For Hampton, it represents a reset rooted in credibility and leadership. For HBCU football, it reinforces the idea that these programs remain attractive destinations for top-level coaches.

And for Van Malone, the move could mark the defining chapter of a career built on development, trust, and winning the right way.