HBCU receives $5 million gift as president recovers from transplant

Salisbury, NC-based HBCU Livingstone College has received yet another transformational boost, adding to a remarkable run of support that is helping reshape the Salisbury institution’s future. The latest gift — a $5 million donation from an anonymous benefactor — further cements Livingstone College as one of the most rapidly ascending institutions in the HBCU sector.

The timing of the donation makes the story even more powerful. Just days earlier, President and CEO Dr. Anthony J. Davis successfully completed kidney transplant surgery. The gift announcement arrived exactly seven days after the procedure.

“Seven days after my surgery, I had full kidney function, and all tests returned to normal,” Davis said. “I am restored, renewed, and rejuvenated.”

Under Davis’s leadership, Livingstone College has moved aggressively toward a historic transformation, leaning into both growth and innovation. Enrollment has trended upward, and capital improvements across campus have turned the “Miracle on Monroe Street” into more than a slogan — it’s now a multimillion-dollar revitalization effort backed by unprecedented philanthropy.

This anonymous donor has now contributed over $61 million toward that vision. Their gifts have fueled critical upgrades, including:

Expansion of solar energy initiatives

Rehabilitation of two residence halls

Renovations to Aggrey Cafeteria and Price Administration Building

Complete restoration of the Alumni House at 422 Caldwell Street

The college has also secured $6 million in federal tax credits through Bank of America to support these projects. And this isn’t the donor’s first show of confidence this year — in August, they contributed $10 million at the start of the academic year, reinforcing their commitment to the institution’s long-term success.

“I am extremely grateful for supporters like our anonymous donor, who continue to invest in the growth and upward trajectory of Livingstone College,” Davis said.

The momentum comes as the college prepares for its 12th Winter Commencement on Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. This year’s ceremony will feature noted scholar, author, and media personality Dr. Michael Eric Dyson as the keynote speaker — another signal of Livingstone’s expanding visibility within the broader HBCU community.

With record-setting support, renewed leadership energy, and a campus transformation well underway, Livingstone College is positioning itself as a model for what focused investment and visionary planning can produce in the HBCU landscape.

HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither will have a special interview with Livingstone College president Dr. Anthony J. Davis premiering on Wednesday, Dec. 10.