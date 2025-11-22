Michael Vick, Norfolk State end season on 10-game losing streak

Norfolk State closed the first season of the Michael Vick era on Saturday with a 44–15 loss at Howard, sealing a difficult 1–11 campaign defined by injuries, inconsistency, and a 10-game losing streak. The lone win came back in Week Two — an overtime thriller over Division II rival Virginia State — before the schedule and NSU’s inexperience began to take their toll.

Against Howard, Norfolk State briefly showed promise. The Spartans opened with an impressive 78-yard touchdown drive capped by an 11-yard scoring run from X’Zavion Evans, taking a 7–0 lead after controlling the line of scrimmage early. But Howard responded with 44 unanswered points, capitalizing on short fields, explosive plays, and a dominant second quarter in which it outscored NSU 23–2. Howard finished with 434 total yards while limiting NSU to 323, including six sacks against Spartan quarterbacks .

Individually, NSU produced several standout performances. Kevon King rushed for 96 yards — part of a 141-yard team effort on the ground — while DreSean Kendrick and Kam’Ryn Thomas combined for 165 receiving yards, highlighted by Thomas’ 34-yard third-quarter touchdown. Norfolk State also intercepted two passes, including a 45-yard return by Nasir Bashir, one of the team’s few defensive highlights .

Image Courtesy of Norfolk State X.com Account

But when paired with the cumulative numbers from the first 11 games, Saturday’s finale underscored the uphill climb ahead. Including the Howard game, Norfolk State finishes with 2,225 rushing yards, 2,618 passing yards, and 4,843 total yards, averaging approximately 370 yards per game. Opponents, meanwhile, totaled more than 5,091 yards and averaged over 425 per game, consistently winning the battles of explosive plays and field position. The Spartans were also penalized more than 1,100 yards across 12 games, one of their most persistent problems this season.

Offensively, X’Zavion Evans and JJ Evans delivered bright spots, combining for 12 of NSU’s 33 touchdowns. Defensively, Terique Miles finished as the leading tackler while David Ojiegbe led the pass rush, but depth issues and extended time on the field showed up week after week. Six of its losses were by a touchdown or less, including three in MEAC play.

Still, the arrival of Michael Vick has energized the fan base and generated national curiosity. Despite a tough start, NSU saw strong home attendance — including a record 47,000 for homecoming against South Carolina State. It also showed flashes of the dynamic offense Vick hopes to install long-term.

Year One was painful. But in Norfolk, belief in the ability of Michael Vick to build remains intact — and the real work now begins.