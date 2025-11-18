HBCU field for 2025 Red Lobster Band of The Year Revealed

ATLANTA — The finalists for ESPN’s 2025 Red Lobster Band of The Year have officially been selected, and four powerhouse HBCU programs will take center stage in Atlanta on December 12th as they battle for the national championship. This year’s competition—rooted in excellence, tradition, and the unmatched musical pageantry of the HBCU band world—has been the most competitive season yet. Representing the pinnacle of HBCU marching culture, the bands moving forward embody the precision, pageantry, and passion that define the spirit of every HBCU campus.

This year’s finalists span both divisions and include two reigning champions looking to defend their crowns. In Division II, Fayetteville State University and Miles College—the 2024 champion—advance to Atlanta after impressive seasons. In Division I, Southern University and Florida A&M University (FAMU)—the returning national champion—have earned their place in the final showdown.

Each of the four programs has navigated a season filled with national showcases, high-profile performances, and fierce competition from dozens of other HBCU bands. The result: a championship field that represents the very best of the HBCU marching tradition.

Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band

A Season Rooted in Talent, Culture, and Legacy

This year marked another evolution in the Red Lobster Band of The Year format. The 2025 season not only expanded opportunities for emerging programs but also heightened the competitive expectations for the top-tier HBCU bands. The 2025 season pushed every band to elevate their craft, innovate their show concepts, and demonstrate why HBCU marching culture continues to captivate audiences across the country. Some bands opted out of the process, while others stepped up and showed out.

John Grant is ESPN Executive Director and architect of the BOTY platform. He emphasized just how exceptional the field has been from start to finish.

“The 2025 Red Lobster Band of the Year season showcased the incredible talent and spirit of HBCU and high school marching bands. Our journey to identify the best was highlighted by outstanding performances, culminating in the selection of the top five bands in each division. Special recognition goes to the adjudication committee and the four exceptional bands who earned the honor to compete in Atlanta for the national championship, exemplifying excellence, dedication, and the rich cultural legacy of HBCU and high school marching bands.”

That cultural legacy will be on full display when Southern, FAMU, Miles, and Fayetteville State hit the field under the bright Atlanta lights.

Inside the Process: How the Final Four Were Chosen

To understand the magnitude of these selections, it’s important to appreciate how rigorous the evaluation process truly is. The Band of The Year adjudication committee—comprised of world-class educators, directors, arrangers, designers, and music industry experts—spent the weekend leading up to the final vote studying extensive documentation on each of the ten semifinalist bands.

This included performance reviews, surveys, strength of schedule, match-ups, and intangibles such as crowd engagement and consistency across the season.

The final meeting began with statements from BOTY Chair Professor Dowell Taylor and ESPN Executive Band Consultant Don P. Roberts. Committee members were prohibited from referencing numerical rankings during deliberations, ensuring that each HBCU band—regardless of its previous standing—received equal consideration.

After reviewing all finalist surveys, each committee member cast an anonymous blind vote before any group discussion. Only after a thorough conversation weighing each band’s merits did members submit their final ballot. The results of both votes were compared to confirm fairness and integrity.

Don Roberts described the intensity and professionalism of the process:

“The meeting was intense from the beginning to the end. It was like a 12-round boxing championship match, in a ring filled with all world champions.”

Roberts, who served as mediator, had no vote in either division. The final tallies were confirmed and forwarded to Mr. Grant for official certification.

Each of the four finalist bands received a celebratory Zoom call from Grant and all three BOTY Chairs.

Division II HBCU Finalists

Miles College (Reigning Champion)

The Purple Marching Machine returns to defend its crown, showcasing another year of precision drill work and powerful sound.

Fayetteville State University

The Marching Bronco Xpress delivered one of its strongest seasons ever, marking a continued rise for the CIAA powerhouse.

HBCU Division I Finalists

Southern University

The Human Jukebox lived up to its name once again, combining showmanship, volume, and musicality at the highest level of HBCU band culture.

Florida A&M University (FAMU)

The Marching 100 enters Atlanta as the reigning Band of The Year champion and continues to set the standard across the HBCU landscape.

The Road to Atlanta

These four programs now prepare for one last performance—the championship field show that will determine who walks away as the 2025 Red Lobster Band of The Year. With each band bringing decades of history, signature styles, and fierce fan support, this year’s finals promise to be the most anticipated event yet.

One thing is certain: HBCU band culture will shine brighter than ever in Atlanta on Dec. 12.