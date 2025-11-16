Delaware State: “We’re Not the Little Brothers Anymore”

Delaware State football’s 26-13 HBCU showdown with Howard, on Friday night was physical and chippy HBCU game, but the defining moments came afterward in the press room. First-year head coach DeSean Jackson and his players spoke with a confidence that reflected a program transformation—from 1-9 last season to 8-3 and tied for first in the MEAC.

Next week’s home game against South Carolina State (8-3) is winner-take-all for the MEAC championship and a Celebration Bowl berth in Atlanta.

Jackson: ‘It’s a Different Era Here’

The former NFL All-Pro didn’t sugarcoat Delaware State’s performance, acknowledging the Hornets went 4-for-9 in the red zone with multiple touchdowns called back due to penalties.

“Our style of ball, we didn’t really play it today,” Jackson said. “They called back, I think, three or four touchdowns. We’re just continuously making bonehead mistakes. But we’ll get better. We got the win. That’s what matters.”

When asked how it feels to go from preseason predictions of last place to playing for a conference title, Jackson’s response was immediate.

“All along, man, I always knew this was going to be a special team,” he said. “They were hungry—every man to a man was hungry. The expectations were high here. The standard is the standard.”

Jackson addressed the “big brother” dynamic that has defined Delaware State’s recent history in the MEAC.

“A lot of these guys that’s been here, they’ve lost,” Jackson explained. “Teams we’ve played has had more success against us. They feel like they the big brothers. ‘We beat y’all and we’ve been beating y’all. So what makes you think it’s going to be different?’ It’s a new era. It’s a different era here. Our mentality is different.”

John Taylor’s Pregame Message

HBCU legend and three-time Super Bowl champion John Taylor, one of the most decorated HBCU products in NFL history“, attended his first game of the season and met with the team before kickoff.

“It’s been an honor, man, to be in his seat and have a relationship with him,” Jackson said. “He gave them some words of inspiration. Since the first game of the year, we knew it was going to be a special team. He said, ‘Y’all going to win this game and I’m going to be back next week.'”

Jackson confirmed Taylor plans to return for the South Carolina State championship game.

Wayne Favors on His Game-Sealing Pick-Six

Cornerback Wayne Favors III’s 91-yard interception return for a touchdown effectively ended Howard’s comeback hopes in the fourth quarter.

“Somebody got to make a play and that’s just what happened,” Favors said matter-of-factly. “Coach told me—I knew one. So I went, got one. It was like a three-way banjo situation. My man Sam, number nine, made the block for me.”

When asked what it was like running into the end zone: “It’s a blessing, man. Just seeing green grass.”

Players Knew Early This Team Was Different

When asked when they realized this group was special, the responses were direct.

“We won,” one player said simply. “We seen it against Delaware. Now it’s just kind of fulfilled to it.”

Quarterback Jayden Sauray added: “Since fall camp, we had our eyes on the championship. We’re just controlling what we can control and staying focused one game at a time.”

Championship Week Mindset

Jackson emphasized the challenge ahead, noting South Carolina State played Friday and will have an extra day of rest.

“Every moment counts, every minute, every second,” Jackson said. “When I said it after the game, one of our players was like, ‘So what?’ That just shows our mindset and mentality. Toughness, discipline, resilience—those are the words I presented to this team in my first meeting.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles star drew on his own NFL experience with mentors like Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson to shape his coaching philosophy.

“For me to be an underdog and have the success I had, those were my variables,” Jackson said. “In coaching now, that’s my transition—getting my team riled up. It starts here, it starts in your heart.”

Delaware State hosts South Carolina State on Nov. 22 in a historic HBCU championship matchup, with the MEAC championship and Celebration Bowl berth on the line.