FAMU fined, reprimanded for announcer’s comments

FAMU has been officially reprimanded and fined by the SWAC following the controversy surrounding comments made by its longtime band announcer during Saturday’s football game against Alabama State University. The SWAC announced on Tuesday that Florida A&M University will face a $10,000 fine and that its public address announcer will be suspended for the next two games.

The SWAC’s Decision

According to the league office, the actions fall under the SWAC Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship. The governing body said it issued the reprimand in direct response to “inappropriate comments and invective language” broadcast over the public address system during the contest. The statement underscored that such behavior will always be met with swift and firm action, pointing to a “zero tolerance” approach toward unsportsmanlike conduct.

The reprimand specifically addresses comments made by Joe Bullard, the veteran voice of the Marching “100.” Bullard drew widespread criticism after making remarks about Alabama State’s plus-sized dance team, the Honey Beez, at halftime. Clips of the exchange quickly spread online, sparking national discussion within HBCU circles and beyond.

In addition to the fine and suspension, the SWAC acknowledged the apology issued by Florida A&M University, saying it trusted the institution to prevent similar issues from happening again.

The Apology and FAMU Response

Bullard issued a statement on Sunday, taking responsibility for his words and offering apologies to the Honey Beez, Alabama State University, and FAMU supporters. He admitted that what he intended as lighthearted banter instead came across as hurtful and disrespectful.

“My comments directed toward the ASU Honey Beez were meant as lighthearted banter, but I now recognize that they came across in a way that was hurtful and disrespectful,” Bullard said.

FAMU President Marva Johnson also addressed the incident in a statement. She called the announcer’s remarks “inappropriate and offensive,” stressing that they did not reflect the values of the university or its proud band tradition. Johnson apologized directly to Alabama State, the Honey Beez, and their fans. She also highlighted the Honey Beez’s impact on HBCU culture, praising their artistry, discipline, and role as cultural ambassadors.

“As an institution, we take great pride in the Marching ‘100’ and the atmosphere our band creates on game day,” Johnson said. “But with that pride comes responsibility. We must do better to ensure that every performer on the field is treated with the respect they deserve.”

Greater Impact

The Honey Beez, founded in 2004, have built a reputation for challenging stereotypes and representing inclusivity within HBCU band culture. Their performances have been showcased on national stages and are widely celebrated across the country. The public reprimand against FAMU adds another layer to the broader conversation about how announcers and institutions shape perceptions in cultural spaces where representation matters deeply.

Alabama State President Quinton Ross voiced strong support for the Honey Beez, calling them “bold, fearless, and celebrated ambassadors” for HBCUs. His statement emphasized that careless remarks should never overshadow the talent and inspiration groups like the Honey Beez provide.

For FAMU, the reprimand serves as a reminder of the responsibility it carries as a flagship HBCU with a world-renowned band. The school has pledged to review its internal policies around game-day announcements, ensuring that the atmosphere it is known for is one of both celebration and respect.