HBCU receives record-setting $130 million gift

Austin, TX — September 18, 2025 Huston-Tillotson University has announced a historic milestone with the receipt of a $150 million donation from the Moody Foundation, the largest single gift ever made to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in the United States. The announcement was delivered during the university’s annual President’s Fall Opening Convocation, marking a transformative moment in the 150-year history of Austin’s first institution of higher education.

A Transformational Gift

President and CEO Dr. Melva K. Wallace described the magnitude of the gift in deeply personal terms. “This gift is a testament to faith, prayer, and the genuine belief in the goodness of others,” she said. “I am forever grateful to the Moody Foundation trustees Ross Moody, Elle Moody, and Francie Moody-Dahlberg. Their donation will completely transform Huston-Tillotson, as well as the city of Austin, and set us up for success for another 150 years.”

The donation establishes Huston-Tillotson as a national leader among HBCUs and higher education institutions. It is focused on enhancing the student experience, fueling the university’s strategic plan, and bringing to life its long-term master vision. Key areas of investment include student living and academic spaces, innovative scholarships, and a series of endowments. The gift also provides professional support for strategy, culture, marketing, and development infrastructure—initiatives that will elevate the university’s profile locally and nationally.

The Moody Foundation’s Vision

Ross Moody, Trustee of the Moody Foundation, emphasized the student-centered purpose of the donation. “We hope this gift, focused on the students, can become a catalyst, a spark, the beginning of something transformative for students, this city, and the future of Huston-Tillotson,” he said. “We believe in the vision of Huston-Tillotson and the extraordinary leadership of Dr. Wallace and the board. Our family has been part of the university’s past, but we are even more excited to be a part of its promising future.”

The Moody Foundation has been a steadfast partner of with the HBCU for more than half a century, contributing over $1.3 million since 1968. This latest gift is also part of the foundation’s broader $1 billion commitment to education in Texas.

“Our commitment to the future of Texas education is at the core of our Foundation and fundamental to this gift,” said Elle Moody, Trustee and Senior Vice President of the Moody Foundation. “We believe in the power of education and its impact on students, Huston-Tillotson, and Austin. Fueling student success is at the heart of the missions of both Huston-Tillotson and Moody Foundation. We are proud to support this historic institution and hope this gift can inspire others to join us in learning about Huston-Tillotson’s immense contributions.”

A Defining Moment in HBCU History

Founded in 1875, Huston-Tillotson has been central to the educational, cultural, and civic life of Central Texas for generations. With this unprecedented $150 million donation, the HBCU is poised to accelerate its mission and secure its place as a leading HBCU on the national stage.

“This significant gift by the Moody Foundation is a declaration of belief in who we are, what we stand for, and what we can become,” said Rev. Dr. Vanessa Monroe, Board Chair. “It’s an inflection point in our history and a powerful statement about the value of Huston-Tillotson in shaping the future of students and their families for generations to come.”

This record-setting contribution not only reshapes Huston-Tillotson University but also elevates the broader conversation around investment in HBCUs. It affirms their role as vital institutions driving access, equity, and opportunity in American higher education.