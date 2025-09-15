Division II HBCU Gives SWAC Blueblood Overtime Scare

GRAMBLING, La. — Grambling State needed every ounce of resilience — and one unforgettable defensive play — to survive a major upset scare. Defensive back Tyrell Raby returned a fumble 83 yards for a walk-off touchdown in overtime, giving the SWAC program a 37-31 win over Division II HBCU Kentucky State at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

The Thorobreds nearly pulled off the shocker, outplaying stretches of the HBCU contest and forcing the SWAC blueblood into comeback mode before falling short in heartbreaking fashion.

Statistics 1 2 3 4 OT Total

Thorobreds Strike First

Kentucky State opened with a bang. Quarterback Denim Johnson engineered an 11-play, 69-yard drive capped by his three-yard rushing score. Running back Chad Elzy punched in another from six yards out, and suddenly the Thorobreds were up 14-0.

Even after Grambling responded with a field goal and a touchdown from C’zavian Teasett to Keith Jones Jr., Johnson answered again, hitting Jon McCall for an 11-yard score. KSU entered halftime with a 21-17 lead, powered by Elzy’s 58 rushing yards and McCall’s eight catches for 81 yards.

Teasett Puts Grambling on His Back

Grambling’s sophomore QB C’zavian Teasett was the difference-maker. He completed 13 of 27 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 99 yards and two scores on the ground. His third-quarter strike to Jones Jr. (96 yards, 2 TDs) gave the Tigers their first lead at 24-21.

But mistakes gave KSU life. A muffed punt set up a 33-yard touchdown from backup QB Torrence Bardell to Darius Cyprian, and after recovering an onside kick, Leland Gantz drilled a 43-yard field goal to put the Thorobreds ahead 31-24 with under two minutes left.

Late Heroics and Overtime Drama

With the season hanging in the balance, Teasett engineered an eight-play, 75-yard drive, finishing it himself with a 17-yard touchdown run with just 10 seconds on the clock. That tied the game at 31-31 and sent it to overtime.

Kentucky State advanced to the Grambling 17-yard line in the extra frame before disaster struck. Raby forced and recovered a fumble, then sprinted 83 yards for the decisive score, sealing a 37-31 win and sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

By the Numbers

Total Offense : Grambling 458 yards, Kentucky State 356

: Grambling 458 yards, Kentucky State 356 Rushing Leaders : Teasett (9 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs); KSU’s Jaylen Middleton (65 yards) and Elzy (58 yards, TD)

: Teasett (9 carries, 99 yards, 2 TDs); KSU’s Jaylen Middleton (65 yards) and Elzy (58 yards, TD) Passing Leaders : Teasett (228 yards, 2 TDs); Johnson (146 yards, 1 TD) and Bardell (75 yards, 1 TD)

: Teasett (228 yards, 2 TDs); Johnson (146 yards, 1 TD) and Bardell (75 yards, 1 TD) Receiving Leaders : Jones Jr. (96 yards, 2 TDs); McCall (81 yards, TD)

: Jones Jr. (96 yards, 2 TDs); McCall (81 yards, TD) Defense : Raby (6 tackles, forced fumble, 83-yard game-winner); KSU’s Mataye Youman led all tacklers with nine

: Raby (6 tackles, forced fumble, 83-yard game-winner); KSU’s Mataye Youman led all tacklers with nine Third Downs : Both teams were 7-of-15

: Both teams were 7-of-15 Time of Possession: KSU 32:54, GSU 27:05

"GRAMBLING STEALS THE GAME! TYRELL RABY NOW A FUMBLE RECOVERY FOR A TOUCHDOWN. CAN YOU BELEIVE IT?!"

And that about sums it up as Grambling wins its home opener in an overtime thriller against Kentucky State, 37-31. Tyrell Raby is the HERO with an 83-yard fumble recovery TD in… pic.twitter.com/1DuPtyLCBr — Megan Murray (@meganmurraytv) September 14, 2025

What’s Next

Grambling State (2-1) escapes with a win but faces questions after nearly dropping one to a DII HBCU foe. The Tigers will host East Texas A&M next Saturday at 6 p.m. on SWAC TV.

The Thorobreds (1-2) will continue road play against conference opponent Morehouse on Sept. 20. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. in Atlanta.