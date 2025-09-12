Jackson State has an old score to settle with Tuskegee

Jackson State football hosts Tuskegee in the W.C. Gorden Classic on Saturday, broadcasted live on SWAC TV. Can JSU’s ground game and defense hold off the Golden Tigers’ special teams and momentum?

Series History: Jackson State vs. Tuskegee

Jackson State and Tuskegee have only met three times in football history. The Tigers won the first two matchups, while Tuskegee earned the most recent victory in 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. This week marks the first meeting between the two schools in nearly a decade.

Jackson State enters the game at 1–1 after falling to Southern Miss. The Tigers carry an 11-game winning streak against FCS opponents and a seven-game home win streak. They have also won five straight W.C. Gorden Classics, including both under head coach T.C. Taylor.

A disruptive defender, Ivory ranks third nationally in sacks (1.5 per game). He has earned SWAC Newcomer of the Week honors in consecutive weeks. Gerardo Baeza (K): Baeza remains consistent, hitting two field goals from 40+ yards last week. He has now converted 75 career extra points.

Jackson State’s red zone efficiency remains a major strength. The Tigers have scored on every red zone trip this season after finishing second in the nation last year at 96.3 percent.

Tuskegee comes in at 2–0 after shutting out Central State 34–0. It was the program’s first-ever night game at Abbott Memorial Stadium, and the Golden Tigers showed balance in all three phases.

Ryans earned SIAC Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on PATs and drilling field goals from 42 and 33 yards. He also averaged nearly 63 yards per kickoff with six touchbacks. Raequan Beal (QB): Beal continues to manage the offense well. His deep strike to Hall showed Tuskegee’s ability to create explosive plays.

Tuskegee’s defense also deserves recognition. The Golden Tigers forced multiple three-and-outs and allowed zero points against Central State.

Matchup Storylines

Ground Game vs. Defense: Jackson State leans heavily on the run, while Tuskegee is coming off a shutout. The battle in the trenches will be decisive.

Both teams have elite kickers. Tuskegee’s Ryans and return man Hall give the Golden Tigers a chance to flip the field, but JSU’s Baeza is one of the SWAC’s most reliable legs. Classic Pressure: Jackson State has dominated the W.C. Gorden Classic in recent years. Tuskegee will look to snap that streak.

Analyst Outlook

Jackson State’s home-field advantage, red zone efficiency, and rushing attack make the Tigers favorites. However, Tuskegee’s momentum, special teams play, and defensive confidence cannot be ignored. If the Golden Tigers can create turnovers and big special teams plays, an upset is possible. Otherwise, JSU’s depth and balance should carry the day.