HBCU Athletes Implicated in NCAA Gambling Violations

The NCAA is investigating 13 former men’s basketball players for gambling violations. Two HBCU programs — North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley State — are among the six schools connected to the cases.

Allegations Against Former Players

According to the NCAA enforcement staff, the cases involve a range of serious allegations. Some athletes are accused of betting on their own teams or against them. Others allegedly shared inside information with outside parties, manipulated game outcomes, or refused to cooperate with investigators.

“The NCAA enforcement staff is in the process of alleging violations of sports betting rules and/or related failure-to-cooperate violations for 13 former men’s basketball student-athletes who competed at six schools at the time the conduct in question occurred,” the organization said in its release.

Schools Not Facing Penalties

The NCAA has stressed that the institutions themselves are not under suspicion. “As with the previously resolved cases, the schools and respective school staffs in the ongoing cases are not alleged to have been involved in the violations by student-athletes, and the enforcement staff is not seeking penalties for the schools themselves for the student-athletes’ conduct.”

The schools connected to the current investigations are Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T, and Mississippi Valley State.

NCAA Explains Why Information Went Public

The association decided to release the details now because of what it described as “extensive public reporting regarding these cases.” None of the 13 athletes are currently enrolled at their former schools. Their names will not be released until the infractions process concludes.

Baker on Protecting Game Integrity

NCAA President Charlie Baker issued a clear statement on the organization’s position. “The NCAA monitors over 22,000 contests every year and will continue to aggressively pursue competition integrity risks such as these,” Baker said. “I am grateful for the NCAA enforcement team’s relentless work and for the schools’ cooperation in these matters.”

The NCAA said it became aware of the gambling activity through its integrity monitoring system. Investigators found evidence that included text messages and direct messages on social media.

Education and Prevention Efforts

The NCAA says its approach is “layered.” It monitors contests, pushes for limits on high-risk bets, works to reduce student-athlete abuse from angry bettors, and aims to bring more transparency to investigations.

The NCAA also continues to focus on education. Since 2022, its gambling harm program with EPIC Global Solutions has reached more than 100,000 student-athletes, coaches, and administrators. In 2024, the “Draw the Line” campaign was launched to help schools address sports betting risks locally.

Rules and Penalties Remain Firm

NCAA rules prohibit athletes, as well as school or conference staff, from betting on any sport that has an NCAA championship. The rules were adjusted in 2023 to focus on harm reduction, but the NCAA remains strict on one point. Any athlete who bets on their own team permanently loses eligibility.

The Division I Administrative Committee may review changes related to betting on professional sports later this year. Still, the NCAA said those possible changes “are not expected to impact rules or penalties for betting on collegiate sports.”

Why HBCUs Are in the Spotlight

The inclusion of North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley State underscores how deeply the rise of legalized sports betting has penetrated college sports. HBCU programs are already battling for resources and exposure, and they will now face the challenge of keeping their athletes away from growing gambling temptations.

While neither HBCU athletic staff has been implicated in wrongdoing, the potential damage to reputation and recruiting is real. For HBCU institutions, where basketball often serves as both a cultural touchstone and a key revenue generator, the integrity of the game is central to maintaining trust with alumni, fans, and prospective players.

NCAA’s Broader Gambling Strategy

The Division I Board of Directors is reviewing potential changes to rules surrounding professional sports betting, but no relief is expected for those who wager on college games.