Ohio State might have lost to this Grambling State squad

When Ohio State and Grambling State meet on September 6, much of the talk will center on an FBS power facing an HBCU legend. But the conversation also invites a historical thought experiment: what if Woody Hayes’ Buckeyes and Eddie Robinson’s Tigers had squared off in 1967?

Mickey Joseph’s Reflection



Current Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph has thought about that very scenario. On this week’s SWAC coaches call, he emphasized how formidable Robinson’s teams were:

“I don’t know if Ohio State would have called Coach Rob back in the 60s, 70s, and 80s and said, ‘Let’s play.’ He had a loaded locker room,” Joseph said.

It’s a statement that underscores both Robinson’s legacy and the magnitude of what such a matchup could have meant for college football history.

The 1967 Teams

In 1967, Hayes’ Buckeyes were solid but unspectacular, finishing 6–3 in what was essentially a transition year. Ohio State’s offense lacked spark, and its defense could be exploited. The Buckeyes were a year away from the dominance that would carry them to a national championship in 1968.

Grambling State, meanwhile, was near its peak. Robinson’s Tigers went 9–1, led by quarterback James Harris, who would later become the first Black quarterback to open an NFL season as a starter. Their defense featured Willie Brown, who went on to a Hall of Fame career with the Oakland Raiders. Robinson’s 1967 roster was loaded with NFL talent, and his coaching acumen maximized both discipline and creativity.

A head-to-head contest between these two squads would have been a contrast in philosophies: Hayes’ run-heavy “three yards and a cloud of dust” versus Robinson’s balanced attack and opportunistic defense.

James Harris was Grambling State’s quarterback in 1967.

Coaching Legacies

Woody Hayes and Eddie Robinson are both remembered as giants in the sport. Hayes shaped the Big Ten’s bruising identity, while Robinson elevated HBCU football into the national spotlight, producing more than 200 future NFL players and four Hall of Famers. A 1967 clash between them would have been more than a game—it would have been a showcase of how different roads led to greatness.

Bringing It Back to 2025

For Joseph and his Tigers today, the contrast between then and now is impossible to ignore. He reminded reporters that the game against Ohio State this season highlights not just history, but the current realities of college football:

“I know on paper they’re probably not at 105 [scholarships]. But I know they got enough money to support 105 scholarships. And we’re at 63. It’s a huge task. But it’s a great opportunity and a great memory for our kids. So we’re just going to swing”.

What Might Have Happened

If Robinson’s 1967 Grambling State team had faced Hayes’ 1967 Buckeyes, the Tigers may have had the upper hand. With Harris leading the offense and Brown patrolling the secondary, Robinson’s disciplined, talented squad could have exploited Ohio State’s inconsistencies.

Today, the matchup is a money game, but the legacy it represents is real: Eddie Robinson built an HBCU program that could compete with anyone for a while — even Ohio State.