SWAC makes internal promotion as digital footprint grows

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has promoted Andrew Roberts to Associate Commissioner for External Relations and Strategic Partnerships for the HBCU conference.

From Assistant to Associate Commissioner

Roberts joined the SWAC staff as Assistant Commissioner in January 2019.

In 2022, he advanced to Associate Commissioner for Media Relations before earning his newest title in 2025.

“Mr. Roberts is a valued member of the staff here at the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “We look forward to the continued progress and growth in the areas in which he oversees.”

Leading External Relations for the Conference

Roberts now serves as the SWAC’s primary point of contact for:

League external relations

Promotions and strategic partnerships

Marketing and corporate sponsorship deliverables

Media relations and event broadcasting

Digital and social media strategy

Congratulations to Andrew Roberts on his promotion to Associate Commissioner for External Relations & Strategic Partnerships!



Career Across HBCU Athletics

Before joining the SWAC Office, Roberts worked with the athletics departments at Texas Southern University, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and Prairie View A&M University.

He began his athletics career at Prairie View A&M in 2003.

Over the years, he held roles as a student assistant, graduate assistant, and Assistant Sports Information Director.

Roberts earned his undergraduate degree in communications and marketing and completed a master’s degree in counseling.

Recognized for Excellence

In 2024, Roberts received the Charles “Chuck” Prophet Wagon Master Award for exemplary service to the SWAC.

That same year, HBCU Sports named him Conference Media Relations Director of the Year—an honor he earned again in 2025.

NCAA Involvement

Roberts has collaborated with the NCAA on several championship events.

He served as media coordinator for the 2016 NCAA Final Four and moderated press conferences during the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

He regularly attends NCAA workshops and meetings while acting as the SWAC’s main point of contact for the NCAA’s Media Coordination Staff.

Digital Growth and the SWAC TV Era

The timing of Roberts’ promotion aligns with the SWAC’s push to expand its digital reach, highlighted by the growing presence of SWAC TV.

While the conference has not confirmed a direct link between his new role and the platform, Roberts’ expertise in media relations, broadcast management, and strategic partnerships positions him well to support such initiatives.

SWAC TV now serves as a hub for streaming live events, delivering original content, and engaging fans nationwide.

As conferences across the country compete for digital audiences, SWAC’s investment in streaming and online branding strengthens its long-term outlook.

Roberts’ leadership in building partnerships and coordinating media coverage could help SWAC TV grow—boosting visibility for HBCU athletics and deepening the conference’s connection with fans.