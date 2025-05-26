Bethune-Cookman the sole HBCU in NCAA baseball tournament

Bethune-Cookman University (BCU) secured its place in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament by triumphing over Florida A&M on Sunday in the SWAC Championship game held at historic Rickwood Field . This win not only crowned them SWAC champions but also marked their return to the NCAA postseason, representing the sole HBCU in this year’s tournament.

Under the guidance of head coach Jonathan Hernandez, the Wildcats have demonstrated resilience and growth throughout the season. Andrey Martinez’s two-out, three-run home run to straightaway centerfield gave Bethune-Cookman a walk-off come-from-behind 11-9 win over FAMU, earning the tournament berth.

“What a finish to an incredible baseball game,” said Bethune-Cookman Head Coach Jonathan Hernandez . “Our guys never gave up, and Andrey [Martinez] came through in the biggest moment of the year.”



Their journey continues as they enter the Tallahassee Regional, facing a formidable opponent in No. 9 Florida State University (FSU) on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, with the game broadcasted on the ACC Network.

TALLAHASSEE REGIONAL



(9) FLORIDA STATE

BETHUNE-COOKMAN

MISSISSIPPI STATE

NORTHEASTERN#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/UdP7WGd8yt — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 26, 2025

Close loss against Florida State this year

Historically, BCU has faced challenges against FSU, holding an 0-9 record in their matchups dating back to 2000. Their most recent encounter on March 5, 2025, resulted in a narrow 9-7 loss, indicating a competitive edge that could be pivotal in the upcoming game.

The Wildcats’ appearance in the NCAA Tournament not only highlights their athletic achievements but also underscores the significance of HBCUs in collegiate sports. As they prepare to challenge a top-seeded team, BCU embodies the spirit of determination and excellence, aiming to make a lasting impact on the national stage.

Making the loss even more bittersweet for FAMU is the notion that they would have been able to play at home in the Tallahassee regional versus FSU.

Fans and supporters can follow the Wildcats’ progress and updates at HBCUGameday.com and the ACC Network’s coverage of the Tallahassee Regional.