HBCU track squad to be etched in history at Penn Relays

BALTIMORE, Md. – The Penn Relays Carnival is gearing up to celebrate a new class of legends. It is announcing the inductees for its prestigious 2025 Wall of Fame. This year’s honorees comprise four exceptional individuals and two remarkable relay teams, including a record-breaking HBCU relay team from Morgan State. Their contributions to the Carnival have left an indelible mark on the event’s rich history.

The formal induction ceremony is set to be a highlight of the 2025 Penn Relays. It will take place on the final day, Saturday, April 26th, at the iconic Franklin Field. Providing a fitting stage to recognize and celebrate these athletes’ outstanding achievements.

Morgan State’s fabled 1950 record-breaking 4×440 yard Championship of America relay team will be inducted into the Penn Relays Wall of Fame. The HBCU foursome consisted of Samuel LaBeach, Robert Tyler, William Brown, and George Rhoden.

Record Breakers

In 1950, Morgan’s sensational quartet ran off with the prize race at the Penn Relay Carnival in the record-breaking time of 3:13.6, breaking the previous Penn Relays record of 3:14.8 that had stood since 1939. The team featured LaBeach (49.9), Tyler (48.7), Brown (47.5), and Rhoden (47.5), giving Morgan its first victory at the Penn Relays and vindicated themselves for a disqualification that had deprived them of the same honor in 1949.

In 1949, the Morgan foursome’s track prowess was undeniable, having decisively outpaced a formidable field, including Cornell, NYU, Georgetown, Army, Manhattan, and Villanova. However, a controversial ruling snatched victory from their grasp. Despite finishing behind the Morgan team. NYU was awarded the win based on a claim that LaBeach, a member of the Morgan quartet, had illegally used his hands on the initial turn. Allegedly jeopardizing his team’s qualification. The sting of the decision was amplified by the significant margin of victory. NYU, timed at 3:15.6, trailed the Bears by approximately 20 yards. Giving rise to the presumption Morgan must have done close to a 3.14 for their triumph.

After Morgan’s 1950 breakthrough victory, the Bears established a dynasty, claiming four more 4×440 titles over the next 32 years. This period solidified Morgan’s reputation as a sprinting relay national powerhouse in collegiate track throughout the 1950s.

Nationwide Attention

The HBCU team continued to win at the prestigious Melrose Games in New York City and other meets throughout the country. The historic four ran a 3:09.4 at the Los Angeles Coliseum Relays, two seconds off the World Record. Morgan State College gained widespread recognition. Sports Illustrated, Time Magazine, Ebony Magazine, and the Afro-American Newspaper featured the team in their publications. The foursome became goodwill ambassadors for Morgan, both nationally and internationally.

The Penn Relays Wall of Fame was created in 1994 to celebrate the Carnival’s 100th running. The class of 2025 brings the number of inductees to 130 individuals and 117 relay teams. This year’s individuals and relay squads were selected by a panel of Penn Relays experts. Inductees are honored solely for their accomplishments at the Penn Relays; achievements in any other meets are not considered. The Penn Relays office will accept nominations of relay teams and individuals at any time and from any interested party.