HBCU transfer gets national honor

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State men’s basketball guard Brian Moore Jr. earned possibly the most impressive accolade of his career on Tuesday afternoon, as he became the second player in the history of the HBCU to receive the Lou Henson Award from CollegeInsider.com.



The award recognizes the top mid-major player in college basketball. Norfolk State is only the second school to have multiple players win the Lou Henson Award – Kyle O’Quinn received the recognition in 2012.



Moore took the MEAC by storm in his first season at the HBCU after transferring from Murray State. The Harlem, N.Y. product averaged 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from behind the arc. He was the only guard in the nation to average at least 18.0 points per game while shooting 54.0 percent from the field or better (min. 20 games played).



Leading the Spartans to their fourth-ever MEAC Tournament title, Moore took home the MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player Award.

Moore is currently in the transfer portal.

Brian Moore helped Norfolk State win the MEAC title. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday)





The Lou Henson award honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.



Coach Henson is the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history with 423 victories. During his 21 seasons (1975-1996), Henson led the Fighting Illini to 16 postseason appearances, including 12 NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 1989.



For complete coverage of Norfolk State Athletics, please follow the Spartans on social media at @nsuspartans (X), /NorfolkStateAthletics (Facebook), @NSUAthletics (Instagram), @nsuathletics (YouTube) or visit the official home of Norfolk State Athletics at nsuspartans.com.