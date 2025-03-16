NCAA Tournament sees two HBCU programs advance

The CIAA continues to make its presence felt on the national stage, as two HBCU programs —Virginia State and Fayetteville State — have each advanced to the second round of the Division II NCAA Tournament. This accomplishment highlights the strength and competitiveness of CIAA basketball, showcasing the talent that thrives within HBCU basketball.



This is the first time two CIAA teams have advanced beyond the first round of the NCAA Tournament since 2005. Virginia Union and Bowie State did it that season, with the two teams winning another game before meeting each other in the regional championship game. VUU would go on to win that game and the national title.

Virginia State, the newly-minted CIAA champion, displayed dominance in its first-round matchup, securing an 80-64 victory over West Chester. The Trojans now focus on a tough battle against No. 2 seed Gannon in the NCAA Atlantic Region Semifinals. Led by its dynamic playmakers, Virginia State looks to extend its postseason run and reinforce its status as a powerhouse in HBCU basketball.

Fayetteville State also made a strong statement, outlasting Fairmont State 74-67 in an overtime thriller. The Broncos, champion of the CIAA Southern Division, will now face a formidable challenge in No. 1 seed West Liberty, the tournament host. Its resilience and ability to step up in big moments will be key as it aims for an upset.

These victories not only mark big milestones for Virginia State and Fayetteville State but also elevate the profile of the CIAA as one of the premier conferences in Division II basketball. Each team is proving that HBCU programs are more than capable of competing — and winning — on the national stage. As they continue their journey in the NCAA Tournament, their performances serve as an inspiration for future HBCU athletes and a testament to the legacy of excellence within the CIAA.