HBCU Basketball’s Crown Jewel Up For Grabs

The CIAA Tournament is more than just a basketball event; it is a cultural institution deeply embedded in the fabric of the HBCU community. For decades, this annual gathering has been a meeting place for alumni, students, and fans to celebrate not just the competition on the court, but the rich traditions of HBCUs. From its origins as a necessary showcase for Black collegiate athletes in a segregated America to its current status as a major economic and social driver, the tournament’s journey reflects both the resilience and evolution of Black college sports.

Few sporting events carry the kind of weight within the HBCU landscape that the CIAA Tournament does. While its foundation is basketball, its impact extends far beyond athletics. The tournament represents a cultural pilgrimage for thousands who travel each year to connect, network, and revel in a shared history. It has been a proving ground for legends such as Earl Monroe, Sam Jones, and Charles Oakley—HBCU icons whose careers began on this stage before taking them to the highest levels of basketball. But even for those who never played a minute, the CIAA Tournament has remained an essential HBCU experience.

The schools in the CIAA don’t just show up for basketball games — they hit local schools to recruit students. They take over hotels and engage with alumni who come into town to support their alma mater on the court.

For 15 years, Charlotte served as the tournament’s home, providing an economic windfall for the city while cementing the CIAA’s reputation as more than just a basketball showcase. However, over time, tensions between the event and its host city began to surface. Despite bringing in millions of dollars annually, the tournament and its attendees often found themselves navigating a relationship that seemed increasingly transactional rather than celebratory. Complaints about local businesses price-gouging visitors, along with persistent negative media narratives about the event, left many within the HBCU community questioning whether the partnership had run its course.

Enter Baltimore. When the CIAA announced in 2019 that it would be relocating the tournament, there was much skepticism. Critics painted Baltimore with the same broad strokes often used to describe predominantly Black urban centers—raising concerns about crime, safety, and logistics. But those criticisms largely ignored the reality of what Baltimore offered: a city with deep African American history, a leadership team invested in the tournament’s success, and a community that would fully embrace the spirit of HBCU culture.

Now, after several years in Baltimore, it’s clear that the move has been a success. City officials, including Mayor Brandon M. Scott, have been active participants in the event, not just as dignitaries but as engaged partners. The tournament has retained its unique cultural energy while finding a city that appreciates its significance. The arenas may be different, and the streets may have changed, but the heartbeat of the CIAA Tournament remains the same.

However, the conversation about the tournament’s future is far from over. With bids opening for the next hosting cycle, questions arise about whether Baltimore will retain the tournament or if another city will step in to make its case. Charlotte has indicated an interest in bringing the event back, while other locations, including Richmond, Raleigh, and even Savannah, have been mentioned as potential suitors.

Each of these cities presents a different vision for the future of the tournament. Richmond, for example, has a strong historical connection to the CIAA. It is home to Virginia Union University and is just minutes from Virginia State, making it a natural geographical fit. The city has hosted the tournament in the past, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s, when it was a premier CIAA destination. However, Richmond’s biggest obstacle may be its facilities. While it offers a prime location for many CIAA schools and alumni, its current arena setup may not match the modern amenities expected from a host city.

Raleigh is another intriguing option. North Carolina’s capital city sits within close range of multiple CIAA schools, including St. Augustine’s, Fayetteville State, and Livingstone. However, the main challenge Raleigh presents is convenience. The PNC Arena, which would likely be the host venue, is located outside the downtown area, making it less accessible for fans who want a seamless experience between games, hotels, and nightlife. While Raleigh boasts strong infrastructure and history with HBCUs, its logistical concerns could prove to be a sticking point.

Greensboro also enters the conversation as a serious contender. Known as a “Tournament Town,” Greensboro has hosted numerous basketball tournaments over the years, including the ACC and MEAC tournaments. It offers a central location with a strong HBCU presence, particularly given its proximity to Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith, and Livingstone. Greensboro’s history with the CIAA dates back to the 1960s, making it a familiar setting for the conference. Its facilities, including the Greensboro Coliseum, are well-equipped for large events, and the city has the infrastructure to support the influx of fans. However, as with any bid, Greensboro’s ability to put together a competitive financial package will be crucial in determining its viability.

Then there’s Savannah, the most unexpected name on the list. While Savannah has no CIAA schools within a three-hour radius, it brings an undeniable appeal as a tourist-friendly city. With its coastal charm, warm climate, and vibrant Black culture, Savannah could offer a completely different experience for the tournament. However, the lack of a direct connection to the CIAA could be a major hurdle, as the conference has always thrived in cities with strong HBCU ties.

Wherever the CIAA Tournament lands next, one thing remains certain: it will continue to be a vital part of HBCU culture. It is more than an event—it is a tradition, a gathering, and a testament to the power of Black college sports. Whether in Baltimore, Charlotte, or elsewhere, the tournament’s essence will remain unchanged: a celebration of history, excellence, and community.