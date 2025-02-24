Nation’s only HBCU swim program wins second title in three years

Howard University, the nation’s only historically Black college and university (HBCU) with an NCAA Division I swim program, has once again made history. On February 23, 2025, the Howard Bison men’s swimming and diving team clinched the Northeast Conference (NEC) Championship title for the second time in three years. The four-day competition in Geneva, Ohio, saw the Bison maintain a consistent lead, culminating in a decisive victory secured by their performance in the final event, the 400 Free Relay.

The championship meet showcased exceptional performances across various events. In the 200 Free Relay, graduate student Tristan Stevens, seniors Tai Afrik and Darin Johnson, and junior Taj Benton delivered a strong performance, finishing with a time of 1:21.88.

The Bison divers also made a significant impact, sweeping the podium in the 3-meter dive. Senior Zay Swilley led the group with a score of 270.55, followed by NEC standout Jordan Walker with 242.84 points, and freshman Zion Wilson securing third place with 233.90 points.

Howard University’s swimming program holds a unique position in collegiate athletics. Since 2016, following the discontinuation of North Carolina A&T University’s women’s swim team, Howard has been the sole HBCU offering an NCAA Division I swimming and diving program.

The program has a rich history of promoting diversity in aquatics and challenging stereotypes about Black swimmers. Under the leadership of Head Coach Nic Askew, the team has seen a resurgence, breaking numerous school records and achieving significant milestones, including their first conference title in over three decades in 2023.

The 2025 NEC Championship victory not only underscores the team’s dedication and hard work but also highlights Howard University’s commitment to excellence in athletics. As the only HBCU with a swim program, the Bison continues to inspire and pave the way for future generations of Black swimmers, demonstrating that with determination and support, they can excel at the highest levels of competition.

On March 13-15, several Bison will travel to Ocala, Fla., for the CSCAA National Invitational Championships.