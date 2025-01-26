HBCU alum made NBA G-league President of Business Operations

DETROIT, Mich. – The Motor City Cruise, NBA G League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons, announced today that HBCU alum China Jude has been named the organization’s President of Business Operations. Jude will be responsible for leading the club’s business lines, expanding revenue opportunities and driving engagement with partners, sponsors, ticketholders and fans. She will report directly to Detroit Pistons President of Business Operations Melanie Harris.

Jude most recently served as an organizational strategist with USA Volleyball where she partnered with the senior leadership team to provide strategic consultation and worked to enhance initiatives and drive fan and membership engagement and growth across 40 regions.

Harris lauded Jude’s leadership experiences and her passion for sports in driving organizational success and employee development.

“We are pleased to welcome China to the organization knowing her sports business experience and leadership will galvanize our Cruise business operations team and catalyze growth both on and off the court,” said Harris. “Together, we see great opportunity to engage our community with the exciting and accessible product.”

Jude said she is “excited to work with the talented team of professionals at the Detroit Pistons and help build the Motor City Cruise brand within the community.”

“Detroit is a fantastic sports city and I look forward to identifying new ways in which the Motor City Cruise can build its fanbase and carve its own niche in the broader sports landscape,” said Jude. “I look forward to advancing the club’s success and contributing to the larger picture in which this team supports the Detroit Pistons.”

Jude has more than 20 years of professional and collegiate sports experience including leadership roles with the Denver Broncos, Chadron State College, University of Wyoming and Queens College (NY).

Prior to USA Volleyball, Jude spent three seasons with the Broncos (2021-23) as the club’s inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Jude worked closely with football, business and community leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) strategy as well as working directly with the human resources and community development departments to focus on recruitment, hiring processes, overall workplace environment and external outreach.

Jude’s extensive collegiate athletic administration experience includes roles as the Director of Athletics at Chadron State College (NE) in 2024, Queens College (NY) from 2011-18, and HBCU Cheyney University (PA) from 2007-11. She also served as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Administration and Senior Women Administrator (SWA) at the University of Wyoming (2018-21). Her additional Senior Woman Administrator roles include time at Coppin State University (MD), and the University of the District Columbia.

An All-Conference volleyball player at HBCU Alabama State, Jude served as Head Volleyball Coach at the University of the District of Columbia and the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

A native of Waukegan, Ill., China Jude received her bachelors in Broadcast Journalism at Alabama State University, Masters in Sports Science (M.S.S.) at the United States Sports Academy and a Doctor of Education (Ed.D) at Northcentral University. Jude also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves, earning an honorable discharge.