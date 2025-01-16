HBCU band removes director as investigation commences

HBCU Tennessee State University has removed its band band director amidst an investigation, according to a news release.



Tennessee State Interim President Dewayne Tucker stated that Reginald McDonald had been placed on administrative leave while the school investigates travel requisitions and advances.

“This decision concerns outstanding travel requisitions and advances and related lack of compliance with TSU policies and procedures,” Tucker said in the release. “Dr. McDonald will be on administrative leave with full pay while we continue this investigation.”

Tennessee State University’s Aristocrat of Bands is often considered one of the premiere bands in the HBCU space.





The band, known as “The Aristocrat of Bands,” earned Grammy-winning status under McDonald back in 2023. McDonald has been with the band in some capacity for 23 years.

The band made waves last year when it announced that it would not be traveling to Howard University homecoming, a game many HBCU fans had marked on their calendars.

“We recognize the importance of school spirit and the role of extracurricular activities in enriching the student experiencem, the band said in a statement. “However, our priority remains focused on sustaining enrollment for students who are financially eligible and may require our assistance.”

This news also comes as Tennessee State University has undergone intense restructuring as it has faced several issues regarding its financial future.

The state of Tennessee, which owes the HBCU more than $2.1 billion dollars according to federal estimates, has pressured the University to sell property, make more staff cuts and even declare financial exigency. Tucker is the third person in less than a year to serve as president at Tennessee State University following the outsting of Dr. Glenda Glover. She was succeeded by Ronald A. Johnson on an interim basis, but he left in December.