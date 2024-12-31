HBCU QB Coach selected for NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy

TUSKEGEE, Ala. – Tuskegee University Quarterbacks Coach and Director of Football Operations, Clinton Smith Jr., has been selected to represent HBCU football as one of 25 NCAA coaches invited to participate in the prestigious 2025 NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy.

The NCAA and NFL Coaches Academy is designed to provide current, full-time college football coaches at NCAA member schools with an educational platform to develop leadership skills, build connections, and further their coaching careers.

As part of the program, Smith will engage in a wide range of discussions with industry professionals and esteemed peers, enhancing his ability to lead, serve, and teach student-athletes effectively both on and off the field.

Topics will cover a variety of essential areas, including fostering effective communication with campus and community stakeholders, building a program culture that prioritizes the holistic success of student-athletes, managing football program budgets, and refining coaching strategies and philosophies. Equally important will be discussions around managing the personal challenges that come with life as a coach.

The 2025 Coaches Academy, offered in partnership with the NFL, will provide Smith with a valuable network of supportive colleagues and mentors, who will guide him through the challenges of a coaching career. Upon completion, Smith will be better equipped to excel in his current role and advance his career, leveraging a wealth of leadership tools and a robust support system.

The program will take place February 20-22, 2025, in Indianapolis, Ind. In addition to the 25 NCAA coaches, the NFL will also invite 25 former NFL players who are now coaching at various levels, including collegiate, high school, or professional football.

About Clinton Smith Jr.

Clinton Smith, Jr. joined the Tuskegee University HBCU football staff in 2022 after a year at Miles where he served as the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. In his lone season with the Golden Bears, Smith helped the program earn their third consecutive Western Division crown before falling in the SIAC Championship game.



Prior to joining Miles, Smith proved to be a prominent high school coach in the state of Alabama after six years as the head coach at Hillcrest-Evergreen (Ala.) High School where he led the Jaguars to six straight Alabama 3A Playoff appearances. Smith and his staff won the 3A State Championship in 2017 after defeating Randolph County, 26-14, setting school records for wins and points scored in a season.