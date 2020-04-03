FAMU UF
FAMU books game with Florida for seventh FBS Money Game this decade

Florida A&M has a seventh football game against an FBS scheduled for this decade.

Florida A&M has yet another big check coming.

The University of Florida has agreed to host FAMU in a football game that will take place in a little over five years. FAMU and UF are set to meet on Oct. 11, 2015, according to FBSchedules.com

The Gators will pay the Rattlers $500,000 as a guarantee.

The matchup against Florida makes a total of seven agreed-upon money games against FBS opponents for FAMU. It will play UCF in 2020, South Florida in 2021, 2023 and 2027 and Miami in 2024 and 2026.

That $500k figure is identical to what Southern University will be getting from LSU in 2022.

