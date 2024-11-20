HBCU Football’s Most Disappointing Team In 2024?

The 2024 HBCU football season sparked heated discussions among fans, with Facebook comments on HBCU Gameday’s page painting a vivid picture of disappointment surrounding several programs — most notably North Carolina A&T.

North Carolina A&T emerged as a lightning rod for criticism, with alumni and fans lamenting the school’s struggles since leaving the MEAC. “A&T is just SAD!” wrote one commenter. Others pointed to coaching issues and missed opportunities, like a controversial game against Winston-Salem State where luck, not dominance, seemed to favor the Aggies.



“If they hadn’t caught a lucky break from the refs in the last seconds of regulation, the Rams would have actually beaten them, which was never projected to even be a close game,” one commenter theorized. NC A&T is currently 1-10.

Florida A&M, another powerhouse, faced scrutiny for falling short of championship expectations. Once a perennial SWAC contender, fans expressed shock at their decline, with one stating, “What a fall from grace.” While some argued injuries derailed their season, others simply called it a case of poor execution. FAMU is currently 5-5 with two games remaining after losing just five regular season games over the previous three seasons.

FAMU has dropped to 5-5 after losing its last two games.

Even Division II schools weren’t immune to critique. Johnson C. Smith University drew attention for a season that started with promise but ended in heartbreak.

“Smith had a good season, but losing two games to inferior teams cost them the CIAA Championship,” one commenter explained. Meanwhile, Fayetteville State and Lane College also surfaced as disappointments, overshadowed by higher expectations.

North Carolina A&T is an overtime victory over D2 rival Winston-Salem State from being winless with one game remaining. (Steven J. Gaither/HBCU Gameday photo)

Commenters highlighted broader concerns about budget constraints, leadership decisions, and the challenges of competing in the current landscape of HBCU football. Jackson State, while not directly criticized for their performance, was praised for successfully navigating challenges where others faltered, serving as a foil to North Carolina A&T’s struggles.

Ultimately, the conversation reflected both passion and frustration among fans, signaling high standards for HBCU football programs and a demand for accountability from administrators, coaches, and players alike.