HBCU Football: SIAC Championship features clash of styles

This Saturday, two HBCU powerhouses, Miles College and Clark Atlanta University, will clash in Fairfield, Alabama, for the SIAC Championship. This matchup is rich with storylines: Miles seeks to complete their dominant conference run with a title, while Clark Atlanta looks to avenge its earlier loss and earn their first championship since joining the SIAC.

In their previous meeting, Miles ran away with a 49-28 victory, relying on their bruising rushing attack and opportunistic defense. However, Clark Atlanta has grown since that game and enters the championship brimming with confidence, particularly after a strong close to the season, including a pivotal win over Tuskegee.

Keys to Victory

Clark Atlanta:

Unleash the Air Attack: Quarterback David Wright III is the catalyst for Clark Atlanta’s offense, leading one of the top passing attacks among HBCUs at 293.6 yards per game. Connecting with playmakers like Armone Harris and Jamal Jones will be critical against a Miles secondary that has tallied 17 interceptions this season. Contain the Rushing Game: Miles thrives on the ground, averaging 173.4 rushing yards per game behind Javonta Leatherwood and Jonero Scott. Clark Atlanta’s defense must rise to the occasion, particularly in the trenches, to prevent another runaway game. Play With Urgency: Clark Atlanta has been dynamic late in games, but starting fast is essential. Establishing rhythm early and avoiding turnovers will be crucial in silencing the Miles home crowd.

Miles College:

Control the Tempo With the Run Game: Miles, one of the most physical HBCU programs, will look to dictate the pace by leaning on their rushing attack. Leatherwood’s explosiveness and Scott’s consistency make them a nightmare to defend. Disrupt the Passing Game: Clark Atlanta’s aerial prowess is their biggest weapon, but Miles’ defensive front has racked up 36 sacks this season. Applying pressure on Wright III will force mistakes and limit big plays. Seize the Moment: This game offers Miles the chance to cement themselves as one of the premier HBCU programs in the SIAC. Playing clean, mistake-free football will be key to completing their championship quest.

The Stakes

This game is more than a title bout—it’s a celebration of HBCU football excellence. Miles is chasing their second SIAC title in three years, while Clark Atlanta looks to add to create a legacy and reassert their presence in the HBCU football landscape. With both teams representing the pride of their institutions and the broader HBCU community, expect a passionate, hard-fought game that will come down to execution and heart.

Prediction: Miles College’s physicality and balanced attack make them the favorites, but if Clark Atlanta can play their best game of the season, this could become an instant HBCU classic.