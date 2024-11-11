NCAA D2 rankings have four HBCU programs eyeing playoffs

In Super Region II of the NCAA Division II Regional Rankings, four HBCU football programs are in the mix for playoff contention as we head into the final week before the field is announced. With only the top seven teams earning a playoff spot, each HBCU’s Week 11 outcome will be pivotal in determining their postseason fate. Here’s where things stand:

1. Miles College (6th, 8-1 overall, 8-1 in-region) – Miles holds a critical advantage as it will compete in the SIAC Football Championship game against Clark Atlanta this week. A win here would solidify its position in the top seven, while a loss could endanger its playoff spot. Currently, it is in control of its own destiny.

2. Johnson C. Smith University (7th, 8-2 overall, 8-2 in-region) – JCSU is clinging to the seventh and final NCAA playoff spot, but it will be idle this week after dropping a game to Livingstone. This leaves its fate partially in the hands of other teams’ performances. Johnson C. Smith needs key teams, like Virginia Union and West Florida, to falter if they hope to hold their position in the final playoff bracket.

3. Virginia Union University (9th, 7-2 overall, 6-1 in-region) – Virginia Union has a crucial opportunity to improve its standing as it faces Virginia State in the CIAA Championship game. A win could boost it into playoff position, depending on how other results fall. It’ll be aiming to move past Johnson C. Smith, taking advantage of JCSU’s idle week despite the fact it lost the head-to-head matchup with it.

4. Winston-Salem State University (10th, 7-2 overall, 6-2 in-region) – Winston-Salem State dropped in the rankings despite a thrilling 37-31 overtime victory over Fayetteville State. Like Johnson C. Smith, WSSU will be idle this week, limiting its ability to make a final impression. It will be watching the outcomes of the SIAC and CIAA championships closely, hoping for results that might create an opening for it.

With two of these four HBCU football programs (Johnson C. Smith and Winston-Salem State) idle, their NCAA playoff hopes will rest largely on the performances of Miles and Virginia Union. This week’s results will be decisive in determining which HBCUs make it into the playoff field. For more insights on team scenarios and standings, check HBCUGameday.com for the latest updates.