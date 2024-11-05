Shelomi Sanders scores a career-high in HBCU return

Shelomi Sanders made a statement in her Alabama A&M debut, scoring a college career-high to help lead the HBCU squad to a 96-50 win over Oakwood.

Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, has returned to the HBCU ranks after spending a season at Colorado. She initially started her college career at Jackson State, where her presence generated excitement across HBCU sports due to her high-profile lineage. Her decision to join Alabama A&M signals a new era for the Bulldogs, now led by recently appointed head coach Dawn Thornton.

Alabama A&M coach Dawn Thornton won her debut. (Alabama A&M photo)

Thornton, determined to elevate AAMU’s competitiveness in the SWAC, brought Sanders after moving from Arkansas Pine Bluff. Sanders made an immediate impact in her debut, scoring 14 points while also contributing one rebound and an assist. Her ability to drive to the basket and accuracy at the free-throw line helped the Bulldogs maintain their lead, establishing Sanders as a key offensive and defensive player for Alabama A&M.

Sanders’ return to the HBCU ranks is a significant win for Alabama A&M and the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Her commitment to HBCU basketball aligns with a growing trend of high-profile athletes choosing HBCU programs, bringing renewed attention and talent to the league.

For Thornton and the Bulldogs, Sanders’ standout debut reflects the positive momentum building within HBCU sports, as more athletes recognize the unique opportunities and legacy of competing in HBCU programs. AAMU seems poised to make waves this season, with Shelomi Sanders contributing to the charge.