HBCU band performing with Big Sean after Thursday Night Football

Big Sean will perform alongside an HBCU band and choir following Thursday Night Football on Amazon Music Live.

The Detroit-based rapper is set to perform with the Blue and Gold Marching Machine and The Fellowship Gospel Choir from North Carolina A&T, nodding to the spirit of HBCU Homecoming.

“HBCUs are a huge part of my upbringing. My uncle went to Howard. A lot of family members went to different HBCUs, and I went on an HBCU tour myself when I was looking for colleges, and ever since I decided to go into music, l’ve had tons of support from them,” Big Sean told BET.



North Carolina A&T is the largest HBCU in the country.



The performance will take place following the Thursday Night Football contest featuring the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams.

“When we first conceived of ‘Amazon Music Live’ three years ago, we wanted to make Thursday night an event. For music fans, Thursday nights are the first moment to hear new music from their favorite artists, and for football fans, it’s the kickoff to another week of drama and suspense. Three years on and millions of viewers later, fans know that

‘AML’ is a can’t-miss event after the biggest game of the week,” Kirdis Postelle, global head of content for Amazon Music said in a press release. *We know Jelly Roll is going to bring the house down with his season premiere, and that’s just the beginning. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store for the rest of the season.”

The show will stream live from Los Angeles and air exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 p.m. PDT every Thursdays.