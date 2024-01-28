Travis Kelce passes Jerry Rice’s playoff reception record

Travis Kelce has now officially passed Jerry Rice for one of his all-time records.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught seventh pass in the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. That pass was his 152nd in the postseason for his career, topping the number of passes caught by Jerry Rice.
Jerry Rice caught 151 passes in his 20-season NFL career, which spanned from 1985 through 2004. Rice remains the all-time postseason leader in yardage (2,245) and touchdowns (22) throughout his 29-game postseason career. He won a total of three Super Bowls in his storied career, helping the San Francisco 49ers win back-to-back Super Bowls in the late 1980s with Joe Montana and a third with Steve Young as his quarterback in the 1990s.
Travis Kelce is second all-time in yardage and touchdowns, needing three scores to tie Rice in that statistic. He has compiled these numbers in 21 games.
Jerry Rice, of course, played his college football at Mississippi Valley State before going on to become the greatest receiver in NFL history.
Travis Kelce ended the first half of the game with nine catches for 96 yards, including the game’s first touchdown as the Chiefs led the Ravens 17-7.