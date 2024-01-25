By

One year after leaving an HBCU for an FBS program, Jacory Croskey-Merritt appears to be bound for bigger things.



The former Alabama State running back announced on Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal after one season at New Mexico.

Thank you New Mexico ,

This place will always have a TRULY special place in my heart and I’m thankful for every single moment here…❤️ Respect my decision and know I will continue to be Great .. #5 pic.twitter.com/4pfZUSquxj — Jacory Merritt (@JacoryMerritt15) January 25, 2024

“Thank you New Mexico,” Croskey- Merritt wrote. “This place will always have a TRULY special place in my heart and I’m thankful for every single moment here… Respect my decision and know I will continue to be Great .. #5.”

Former Alabama State running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.

A Montgomery, AL native, Croskey-Merritt spent two-and-a-half seasons at Alabama State, rushing for 985 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in the fall of 2021 when he rushed for 422 yards and scored five touchdowns. The 5’11, 205 pound back is a Montgomery, AL native and he rushed for 4.7 yards per carry in seven games during the 2022 season.



He entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and landed at New Mexico.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 1,190 yards on the ground and came up with 18 total touchdowns in his lone season there.

He hasn’t reported any offers yet, but there is a good chance he could go from an HBCU in the FCS to an FBS school to a Power Five school in just over a year.

HBCU transfer likely headed to P5 after one season in the FBS