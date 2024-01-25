VIEW ALL SCORES
NC A&T Alumnus Brad Holmes wins NFL Executive of the Year

The former NC A&T football player helped the Detroit Lions secure their first division title since 1993 and is now the 2023 NFL Executive of the Year.
Detroit executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes, whose personnel moves helped the Lions secure their first division title since 1993, is the 2023 NFL Executive of the Year.

Holmes directed the Lions return to a division title and the NFC’s No. 3 seed in 2023. Detroit was 12-5 this season, which tied for the most victories in a season in Lions history. The Lions were 6-3 on the road, tying a franchise road victory record, and the club did not lose consecutive games the entire season for the first time since 1962.

The Lions also won seven games by 10 or more points for the first time since 1997. During the offseason, the Lions added nine free agents, including linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, a 2023 PFWA All-NFC special teams selection. The Lions’ 2023 NFL Draft haul included three eventual PFWA All-Rookie selections – running back Jahmyr Gibbs (first round), linebacker Jack Campbell (first round), and tight end Sam LaPorta (second round).

Brad Holmes Detroit Lions NC A&T

Gibbs (11 touchdowns) and LaPorta (10) are the NFL’s first set of rookie teammates to each have 10 or more TDs in a season. The Lions’ 2023 rookie class is the first since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to produce a combined 10 rushing and 10 receiving touchdowns. Tackle Penei Sewell, drafted in Holmes’ first season in charge in 2021, was selected to the PFWA’s All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

This is the first PFWA Executive of the Year honor for Holmes and the Lions since the award was established in 1993.

ABOUT BRAD HOLMES

HBCU alumnus behind Detroit Lions rebuild up for NFL honor

Brad Holmes graduated cum laude from NC A&T in 2002 with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication after playing football for four years. He started two years as a defensive tackle and helped NC A&T win the MEAC and the HBCU National Championship in 1999.

