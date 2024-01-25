MEAC Basketball Saturday: AI Game Previews

By

HBCU basketball is in mid-season form as we head into the fourth week of 2024 with another big slate of MEAC Men’s and Women’s basketball play this Saturday.

Check out the stats, trends, and key metrics for the upcoming MEAC games on Saturday, January 27th, 2024.

MEAC WOMEN

Morgan State vs. Howard

Morgan State | OVR 5-12 | MEAC 1-2 (7th) | HOME 3-3

Second chances have become more frequent for Morgan State recently. The Lady Bears have averaged 15.8 offensive rebounds per game in their last five games, an increase from their season average of 13.9.

Defensive rebounding has been a challenge for the Lady Bears when playing at home this season. Morgan State is averaging only 22.8 defensive rebounds per game on its home court.

Howard | OVR 5-12 | MEAC 2-1 (3rd) | AWAY 2-6

Howard has maintained its focus shooting free throws in front of raucous opposing crowds. The Bison are making 74.8% of their free-throw attempts away from home.

Boxing out has been a recent focus for Howard. In their last five games, the Bison have managed an average of 27.0 defensive rebounds.

Key Metrics

Look for Morgan State to get out quickly in this one. The Lady Bears average 35.5 first-half points per game, which ranks second in the MEAC (conference average is 31.4).

Howard averages 0.82 points per possession for the season. This ranks fourth in the MEAC (conference average is 0.83).

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State

Memorial Hall will be the host for an exciting HBCU clash between Delaware State and South Carolina State on Saturday afternoon. The Hornets emerged victorious against the Lady Bulldogs in their last meeting at Memorial Hall in February 2023, with a final score of 50-49.

Delaware State | OVR 5-10 | MEAC 1-1 (5th) | HOME 3-3

Delaware State has demonstrated exceptional accuracy from beyond the arc at Memorial Hall, where it has successfully converted 35.3% of its three-point attempts.

The Hornets have a season average of 1.5 blocks per game. They are led by McKenzie Stewart, who has blocked five shots on the year (26th in the MEAC).

South Carolina State | OVR 1-17 | MEAC 0-3 (8th) | AWAY 0-11

Morgan Beacham has been a leader for the Lady Bulldogs thus far this year on the offensive side of the ball. Beacham comes in averaging 8.2 points per game and currently ranks 16th in the MEAC for total points.

The Lady Bulldogs’ defensive effort has yet to reach its full potential. South Carolina State has recorded a modest average of only 6.3 steals per road game.

Key Metrics

Delaware State has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Hornets play at the second-fastest pace in the MEAC, averaging 73.0 possessions per 40 minutes (MEAC average is 70.9).

South Carolina State tends to start hot. The team averages 32.7 first-half points per game, third best in the MEAC (conference average is 31.8).

UMES vs. North Carolina Central

UMES | OVR 8-10 | MEAC 1-2 (6th) | HOME 6-2

The crowd at the Hytche Center has served as a catalyst for UMES’s offense. The Hawks net an impressive average of 15.0 second-chance points per home game.

Points have not come easy against UMES lately. In their last five contests, the Hawks have held opponents to 33.8% shooting from the floor.

North Carolina Central | OVR 8-10 | MEAC 2-1 (4th) | AWAY 3-9

Recently, North Carolina Central has notably boosted its scoring. While the team has averaged 69.0 over the season, its output has climbed to 76.6 points per game in its last five outings.

FINAL SCORE! NCCU redshirt junior forward Aniya Finger (pictured by Kevin Dorsey) posted game-high totals of 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles to a MEAC road win at South Carolina State on Saturday afternoon. #EaglePride pic.twitter.com/OaUCTkQTvb — NCCU Athletics (@NCCUAthletics) January 20, 2024

The Eagles’ rim protection has been impressive on the road this season. As the visiting team, they are averaging 3.5 blocks per game.

Key Metrics

UMES is a great second-half team. The Hawks average 30.9 second-half points per game, which is third-best in the MEAC (conference average is 26.2).

North Carolina Central tends to start hot. The team averages 35.8 first-half points per game, the best in the MEAC (conference average is 31.3).

Norfolk State vs. Coppin St.

Norfolk State | OVR 13-5 | MEAC 2-1 (2nd) | HOME 3-0

Dominating the offensive glass has been a hallmark of Norfolk State’s play at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. In their home games, the Spartans are securing an average of 16.7 offensive rebounds per game.

The Spartans steal the ball from their opponents on average 12.6 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Niya Fields, who has swiped 45 steals thus far this season (first in the MEAC).

Coppin St. | OVR 5-11 | MEAC 2-0 (1st) | AWAY 3-6

Faith Blackstone led Coppin St. in the team’s last matchup against Morgan State, scoring 16 points. Blackstone made a concerted effort to draw fouls, ultimately converting on 8-of-9 attempts at the free throw line. For the year, Blackstone’s season averages are at 12.3 points per game and 3.6 free throws made per game.

The Eagles have delivered a series of impressive defensive performances away from home this season. As the visitor, Coppin St. has held home teams to just 62.1 points per game.

Key Metrics

Norfolk State prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Spartans average just 14.8 turnovers per game, which ranks as the fewest per game in the MEAC this season (conference average is 17.6 turnovers per game).

Coppin St. runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 68.2 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the second-slowest in the MEAC. The Eagles score approximately 0.78 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

MEAC MEN

Delaware State vs. South Carolina State

Delaware State | OVR 9-9 | MEAC 3-0 (1st) | HOME 4-2

Delaware State’s recent shot distribution shows a limited emphasis on long-range shooting, with the Hornets attempting an average of just 15.0 three-pointers per game in their last five outings.

Defensive rebounding has been a challenge for the Hornets when playing at home this season. Delaware State is averaging only 23.5 defensive rebounds per game on its home court.

South Carolina State | OVR 5-14 | MEAC 1-2 (5th) | AWAY 0-11

In South Carolina State’s last matchup, Michael Teal scored 17 points and dished out six assists to orchestrate the offense. Teal now comes into this matchup averaging 6.9 points and 2.4 assists per game.

During the Bulldogs’ last five games, they have struggled with their defensive rebounding, securing an average of only 19.4 per game.

Key Metrics

Delaware State plays at the third-fastest pace in the MEAC. The team averages 71.2 possessions per 40 minutes (MEAC average is 70.0) and scores approximately 0.94 points per possession.

South Carolina State tends to finish games strong. The Bulldogs average 40.6 second-half points per game. This number is the highest in the MEAC (conference average is 36.5).

UMES vs. North Carolina Central

UMES | OVR 3-12 | MEAC 1-3 (8th) | HOME 3-1

Troy Hupstead led UMES with 27 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the team’s last matchup against Delaware State. Hupstead (first on UMES, 16th in MEAC in total points) will look to keep the scoring up against the Eagles’ defense.

Defensive rebounding has been a challenge for the Hawks when playing at home this season. UMES is averaging only 24.3 defensive rebounds per game on its home court.

North Carolina Central | OVR 10-8 | MEAC 2-1 (3rd) | AWAY 3-6

North Carolina Central will hope this contest marks the end of its poor three-point shooting away from home. Opposing crowds have frazzled the Eagles into shooting just 25.8% from distance.

The Eagles have a season average of 3.1 blocks per game. They are led by Emmanuel Izunabor, who has blocked 21 shots on the year (first in the MEAC).

Key Metrics

UMES prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Hawks average just 13.5 turnovers per game, which ranks as the third-fewest per game in the MEAC this season (conference average is 14.5 turnovers per game).

North Carolina Central tends to finish games strong. The Eagles average 39.4 second-half points per game. This number is the second highest in the MEAC (conference average is 36.7).

Norfolk State vs. Coppin St.

Norfolk State | OVR 11-8 | MEAC 2-1 (2nd) | HOME 5-0

Jamarii Thomas led Norfolk State in the team’s last matchup against Howard, scoring 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Thomas now comes into this matchup averaging 17.2 points per game on 43.8% shooting for the season.

The Spartans have proven to be a formidable defensive force at home this season, as they’ve held visiting teams at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall to an impressive 38.0% field goal accuracy.

Coppin St. | OVR 2-15 | MEAC 1-2 (7th) | AWAY 0-11

The crowd at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall may have an impact against Coppin St., which only averages 51.9 points per game on the road this season.

The Eagles come in with season averages of 3.1 blocks per game and 8.5 steals per game. Toto Fagbenle has been their individual blocks leader (1.3 per game) while Aa’reyon Munir-Jones has led them in steals (1.5 per game).

Key Metrics

Norfolk State tends to start hot. The team averages 36.7 first-half points per game, the best in the MEAC (conference average is 31.1).

Coppin St. runs a deliberate, slow-paced offense. The team averages just 67.9 possessions per 40 minutes, which ranks as the slowest in the MEAC. The Eagles score approximately 0.82 points per possession in their methodical offensive approach.

Morgan State vs. Howard

Morgan State | OVR 5-14 | MEAC 1-2 (5th) | HOME 4-3

Morgan State has been clinical from the field at home, boasting 50.0% accuracy on its field goal attempts at Hill Field House.

The Bears steal the ball from their opponents on average 6.3 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Kamron Hobbs, who has swiped 23 steals thus far this season (10th in the MEAC).

Howard | OVR 8-12 | MEAC 2-2 (4th) | AWAY 3-7

Bryce Harris recorded a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds in Howard’s last game against Norfolk State. Harris has now recorded three double-doubles on the year (second in MEAC).

Howard will look to turn around its defensive struggles on the road. The Bison have let up 81.9 points per away game.

Key Metrics

Morgan State has a propensity to run and get out on the break. The Bears play at the second-fastest pace in the MEAC, averaging 72.3 possessions per 40 minutes (MEAC average is 69.8).

Howard tends to finish games strong. The Bison average 39.3 second-half points per game. This number is the third highest in the MEAC (conference average is 36.7).

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

MEAC Basketball Saturday: AI Game Previews