By

North Carolina A&T broke its streak of two consecutive losses, defeating Hampton in an 81-80 thriller on Monday evening at the Convocation Center. The score was level after 20 minutes of play in a dynamic game that saw 11 different lead changes. The Aggies had an edge in the second half, though, outscoring the Pirates 39-38.

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Landon Glasper scored 24 points to lead the way for North Carolina A&T. Glasper was dangerous from three-point land, connecting on 5-of-11 attempts. Glasper was not the sole contributor though. The Aggies’ offense delivered from many fronts, pouring in 1.18 points per possession on 50% shooting from the field. The transition game was a big factor in their success, 15 of the team’s points came on the fast break.

That. Was. Wild.



Big buckets at both ends and @ncatmbb is back in front with one second remaining!#CAAHoops pic.twitter.com/X8Nkh1IOH2 — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) January 16, 2024

The offense was not the issue for the Pirates. They scored their 80 points on 53% shooting from the field. Jordan Nesbitt led the way, putting up 17 points to go along with five boards. Jerry Deng also contributed, adding another 17 points.

KEY METRICS

North Carolina A&T set a season-best in field goal percentage at 50%

HU’s bench outscored NC A&T’s bench 40 to 23

The teams combined to hit 20 threes

Each team has its next game on Jan. 18. North Carolina A&T welcomes Northeastern to the Ellis Corbett Sports Center, where the Aggies will look for a repeat of their success here this evening. Meanwhile, Hampton will try to turn things around when they head to David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex for a battle with Hofstra.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

North Carolina A&T edges Hampton in MLK Day CBS match-up