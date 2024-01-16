FAMU defensive coordinator moving for another FCS job

By

Update: Ryan Smith has told HBCU Gameday that he has NOT signed with Murray State or any other program at this time.

Devin Rispress isn’t the only coach from the 2023 FAMU football staff who will be moving on in the wake of Willie Simmons’ departure.



Ryan Smith, FAMU’s defensive coordinator, has reportedly accepted the same job at Murray State, according to a report by Football Scoop.



Smith joined the Florida A&M coaching staff in 2018, serving as the linebackers coach, recruiting coordinator, and director of player personnel. In 2020, Smith was promoted to co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach in 2023.

Smith played his college football at Valdosta State before becoming a high school head coach for over decade. He then spent one season at Alabama as an offensive quality control analyst, helping Nick Saban and Co. win the 2015 national title. He spent the next three years at the University of Florida as an assistant recruiting coordinator before being hired by Willie Simmons.





Simmons hired Smith on his inaugural staff at FAMU, and he helped build the defense that would become the building block for FAMU to win 45 games in five seasons, culminating in the 2023 SWAC title and a win in the Celebration Bowl. Smith worked with defensive lineman Isaiah Land, who led the nation in sacks and tackles for loss, as he was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year and became the Rattlers’ first Buck Buchanan Award (national defensive player of the year) winner. Smith also worked with safety Markquese Bell, who signed with the Dallas Cowboys.



Smith is the latest FAMU coach to depart since Willie Simmons left for Duke. Recruiting coordinator Devin Rispress bolted for Colorado football last week.

