Top HBCU Women’s hooper signs NIL with HBCU apparel brand

Arkansas-Pine Bluff guard Zaay Green is taking care of business on and off the court as she entered the new year has signing a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with HBCU-focused apparel brand, The Anthony Lawrence Collection.

Green and The Anthony Lawrence Collection announced the deal on social media on New Year’s Eve, after a game against McNeese State where Green scored 18 points and nine assists.

The Anthony Lawrence Collection is a NCAA apparel company that specializes in HBCU clothing. The Baton Rouge-based company creates apparel for Albany State, Alabama State, Alcorn, UAPB, Clark Atlanta, Colorado, FAMU, Grambling State, Howard, Jackson State, Kentucky State, Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, LSU, MVSU, Morehouse, NC A&T, Southern, Sam Houston, and XULA.

Green’s NIL deal comes as she has been having her best year in her college career. This year she is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.4 rebounds. She did not play last year due to injury, but her current numbers are an improvement from her first with UAPB when she averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.

Before she arrived at UAPB, the former five-star McDonalds All-American spent time at Texas A&M and the University of Tennessee.

Green started 24 games and averaged 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a true freshman at Tennessee. But her second season at Tennessee would be like her second season with UAPB as she was injured for the majority of the season.

The Duncanville, Texas native will now be tasked with continuing to help UAPB on the court and her new team at The Anthony Lawrence Collection off of it.

Green and The Anthony Lawrence Collection will release clothing soon as they both said on X (formally known as Twitter) to be on the lookout for exclusive Zaay UAPB drops and discount codes.

