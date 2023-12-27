Carolina Panthers bring Tarik Cohen back to practice squad

By

Tarik Cohen is one step closer to possibly stepping back on an NFL field for the Carolina Panthers.



The North Carolina A&T legend has been promoted from Injury Reserve to the practice squad, the team announced in the following statement.

In other moves, running back Tarik Cohen has been restored from practice squad injured reserve to the practice squad. The 28-year old back has not appeared in a game since 2020, but signed with the Panthers practice squad this season hoping to return to the field as a return man. However, he suffered a hamstring injury in early November that has kept him sidelined since.

Tarik Cohen was a star at Bunn High School then found his way to North Carolina A&T where he went from an unheralded recruit to become the top rusher in school and MEAC history, second all-time among HBCU football stars. He helped shine a light on talent in a pre-Deion Sanders world with his combination of social media exploits and on-the-field dominance.



Cohen was picked in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears and quickly became one of the most versatile backs in the league. He made the Pro Bowl as a return man during the 2018 season and signed an extension with Chicago just before he suffered the ACL injury.

He hasn’t played a regular season game since 2020. But the Carolina Panthers signed him back in September. The Panthers have two games remaining in the 2023 season.

