Jackson State WBB to square up against top 5 Texas Longhorns

Jackson State University women’s basketball squad heads into the Moody Center in Austin Texas on Wednesday, December 27th, 2023 to square up with one of the best teams in the country, the AP-ranked number 5 team all of NCAA women’s basketball (WBB), the Texas Longhorns.

Thee Lady Tigers played the Longhorns in December 2022 at home in the Williams Center where Texas took a 75-58 victory back to the Lonestar state.

Jackson State comes into this one on a four-game losing streak having played a gauntlet of tough power 5 opponents on the road, including the AP number 11 ranked WBB team, the Kansas State Wildcats.

In their last matchup, Jackson State went toe-to-toe with the Miami (FL) Hurricanes of the ACC, losing 59-52 in a back-and-forth battle.

Ti’lan Boler led the way for Jackson State’ against Miami (FL). Boler scored 18 points on 3-of-7 shooting from three. Boler averages 9.9 points per game and 0.7 made threes per game and ranks first on the team in scoring from distance thus far this season.

Challenging shots will be crucial for Jackson State, particularly after their recent string of tough games where opponents shot 41.2% from the field, higher than the season-long rate of 39.4% that the Lady Tigers have allowed.

Gameday AI Key Metrics

Jackson State | OVR 4-5 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-4 | Texas | OVR 12-0 | Big 12 0-0 | HOME 7-0

Texas prioritizes taking care of the ball. The Longhorns average just 12.7 turnovers per game , which ranks as the second-fewest per game in the Big 12 this season (the conference average is 15.4 turnovers per game ).

, which ranks as the this season (the ). The Lady Tigers pride themselves on offensive efficiency. They average 0.9 points per possession for the season , which ranks third in the SWAC ( conference average is 0.8 ).

, which ranks ( ). Trips to the charity stripe have been frequent for Texas. The Longhorns have averaged 23.8 free throw attempts over their last five contests.

over their last five contests. The Moody Center has witnessed several block parties this season, with the Longhorns averaging an impressive 4.6 blocks per game on their home court.

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

