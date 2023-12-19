Bronny James to suit up at an HBCU, just not how we had hoped

By

Bronny James, son of Lebron James, will play basketball at an HBCU this week; just not how everyone hoped. The University of Southern California and Bronny will match up against Alabama State on Dec. 19th as part of the PAC-12/SWAC Legacy series. USC won in this series in 2022, 96-58.

Before Bronny received his first Power 5 offer and committed to USC, HBCU basketball fans held onto a sliver of hope that Lebron’s son could end up playing at an HBCU. Bronny James was offered scholarships by HBCUs North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T back in 2020.

Photo by John McGillen/USC Photo of Bronny at USC

After suffering Cardiac Arrest over the summer, Bronny was cleared to play on Dec. 10th against Long Beach State University and has since played in one subsequent game against Auburn on Dec. 17th. Both games were losses for USC, which will be looking to bounce back against Alabama State.

Going into the game against Alabama State, Bronny is averaging 4.5 pts, 2.5 rebounds, and 1 assist in 31 total minutes in the 2 games he’s played in.

GAMEDAY AI ADVANCED STATS

Alabama State | OVR 2-5 | SWAC 0-0 | HOME 0-0

Antonio “TJ” Madlock was on fire from deep in Alabama State’s last matchup against LSU. Madlock scored 18 points on 3-of-4 shooting from three.

Madlock averages 16.3 points per game and 0.7 made threes per game and ranks fifth on the team in scoring from distance thus far this season.

The Hornets have a season average of 2.1 blocks per game. They are led by Jasteven Walker, who has blocked three shots on the year (26th in the SWAC).

Alabama State turns the ball over 11.7 times per game for the season. This is the fewest per game in the SWAC (conference average is 14.1 turnovers per game).

Southern California | OVR 5-4 | Pac-12 0-0 | AWAY 0-0

The Trojans took down the Hornets in their most recent face-off at Galen Center in November 2022. The final score in that one was 96-58.

Southern California has been making frequent trips to the free-throw line, averaging 24.0 free throw attempts per game in its last five contests.

Opponents have found more success in scoring against Southern California in its last five games (77.2 ppg) than they have over the full season (72.7 ppg).

Southern California has allowed (on average) 1.0 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them eighth in the conference (Pac-12 average is 0.98).

