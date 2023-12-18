VIEW ALL SCORES
North Carolina A&T Transfer Josh Hardy
North Carolina A&T adds quarterback and ACC defensive end

The Aggies find a quarterback and power five defensive end in the portal.
North Carolina A&T was rocked with a mass exodus of players for the second year in a row. They are working quickly to rebuild their roster as they have signed two talented players to their transfer class.

North Carolina A&T has signed former Houston Christian quarterback Justin Fomby and Boston College defensive end Josh Hardy

Fomby, a graduate transfer, spent two years at Houston Christian University and entered the portal last month after spending the season as the backup quarterback despite being the starter last year. In 2022, he threw for 2,297 yards and 16 touchdowns to earn a spot as the third most passing yards in school history. 

This is the second time Fomby has entered the transfer portal. Before arriving at Houston Christian, he spent three years at Northern Iowa. Fomby committed to Northern Iowa in 2019 as a three-star quarterback from Lawrenceville, Georgia. He did not have many opportunities to see the field during his time at Northern Iowa.

Landing Fomby is key for the Aggies since quarterbacks Eli Brickhandler, Zach Yeager and Alston Hooker have entered the transfer portal.

Hardy arrives at North Carolina A&T after playing two seasons at Boston College. He redshirted his freshman season in 2022 and saw little playing time this season. In 2022, he committed to Boston College as a three-star defensive from Bowie, Maryland.

