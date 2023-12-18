VIEW ALL SCORES
Tennessee State transfer Connor Meadows
Tennessee State lands Tennessee offensive lineman

Tennessee State adds to their offensive line after losing two linemen to the transfer portal.
Tennessee State didn’t have to look far into the transfer portal to find players. Former University of Tennessee offensive lineman Connor Meadows is heading west on I-40 to play for the Tigers next season.

Meadows transferred to Tennessee State after spending two years at the University of Tennessee. He played in one game and became a redshirt during his freshman year in 2022. This past season was more of the same as he only appeared in one game for the Volunteers. Meadows joined Tennessee as preferred walk-on in 2022.

Meadows will help fill in the holes in Tennessee State’s offensive line after the departure of offensive linemen Darrell Branch and Romeo Watson. Branch entered the transfer portal and is looking for a new school. Watson announced that he is transferring to the University of New Mexico.

