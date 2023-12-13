Transfer portal hot take from HBCU coach stings, but is it wrong?

By

The transfer portal has impacted all of college football, and that includes HBCU football.



Every year, HBCU football programs add transfers from higher-levels — be it FBS or FCS — hoping to get their squads better. However, the transfer portal has also drained HBCUs of many of their best prospects.



Earlier this year Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor said HBCUs basically being used as JUCOs for the FBS level. Months later, his offensive coordinator Duane Taylor posted a message that has ruffled some feathers while others are applauding his honesty.

“HS players & Coaches: View the landscape of college football and the transfer portal,” Taylor tweeted on Tuesday. “Come to an HBCU, get EXCELLENT coaching, developed and then maybe you can transfer up. These P5 are coming to HBCU’s (D1/ D2) daily for our players! You could be the next one!”



Due to a long-standing tradition of producing outstanding professional players, proposing that players come to an HBCU in order to be seen by larger colleges seems preposterous to many. That much was clear by the response Taylor got on Twitter by many people.



However, the reality of the transfer portal is that players HBCUs recruit out of high school are quickly gaining interest of Power Five programs. Jawarn Howell had a huge freshman season at South Carolina State, winning MEAC Freshman of the Year. He hit the transfer portal following the season and has received several Power Five offers since then. Offers he did not have a year ago as a high school senior.





Even at the Division II level, HBCU players are quickly being identified as FBS/Power Five level talent in the transfer portal. Shaw University wide receiver Donte Lee Jr. has received multiple FBS offers, including several Power Five offers, since entering his name in the transfer portal after catching 26 passes and three touchdowns.



Alabama A&M itself has seen players come in and develop, only to leave for greener pastures. Tank Dell started his career at AAMU under Maynor and Taylor, went to JUCO and then ended up at Houston. He’s now a big part of the Houston Texans future. Several other former AAMU players, particularly at the wide receiver position, have gone on to thrive at FBS programs.



Taylor’s pitch may be off-putting for some, but it might actually work. And who knows — they could get some of those guys to stick around.

