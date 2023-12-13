VIEW ALL SCORES
Mississippi State WBB vs. Jackson State WBB Game Preview

Thursday’s clash at Humphrey Coliseum features a rematch between Mississippi State and Jackson State, with the Lady Tigers seeking payback.
Mark your calendar for Thursday evening, when Mississippi State faces Jackson State at Humphrey Coliseum. The Lady Tigers will have payback on their mind, they lost their last matchup against the Bulldogs in December 2021 by a score of 74-66.

Mississippi State | OVR 9-2 | SEC 0-0 | HOME 5-1

Jessika Carter recorded a double-double with 31 points and 13 rebounds in Mississippi St.’s last game against Kennesaw St. Carter has now recorded three double-doubles on the year (ninth in SEC).

The Bulldogs have delivered a series of impressive defensive performances at home this season. Mississippi State has held visitors to Humphrey Coliseum to just 47.2 points per game.

Jackson State | OVR 4-3 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-2

Dominating the offensive glass has been a hallmark of Jackson State’s play on the road. In their away games, the Lady Tigers are securing an average of 15.0 offensive rebounds per game.

Angel Jackson has been a leader for the Lady Tigers this year protecting the paint. Jackson has 13 rejections on the year (1.9 per game), ranking first out of all players in the SWAC.

Key Metrics

  • The Bulldogs pride themselves on offensive efficiency. They average 1.1 points per possession for the season, which ranks third in the SEC (conference average is 1.02).
  • Jackson State’s defense stacks up with any team in the SWAC. The team allows just 0.82 points per defensive possession, which places them first in the conference (SWAC average is 0.98).

