VIEW ALL SCORES
Stephen A Smith, WSSU, First Take
Coastal Athletic Association

Stephen A Smith drops in on HBCU game, speaks to athletes

Stephen A Smith showed up to support his WSSU teammate and NC A&T’s head coach, as well as speak to LeVelle Moton’s NCCU squad.
Posted on

The return of North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central on the basketball court had it all — including an appearance by Stephen A Smith. 

ESPN mega star and Winston-Salem Stephen A Smith showed up to Corbett Sports Arena on Wednesday night. He was in the building showing support for Monté Ross, his college teammate at WSSU and the new head coach at North Carolina A&T. 

After the game Smith showed up to the North Carolina Central locker room to talk to the team. He told the team he saw a lot of potential and promised to spread the word about them. 

“There’s always somebody watching. I’m watching today. I see some of the talent in this room,” Smith told the NCCU players. “I’m gonna go spread the word and then other people covering this sport, they’re gonna hear about y’all, they gonna come see y’all, they’re going to pay attention to it. Ask the coach about you. Ask the assistant coaches about you, sit up there and check you out.”

Stephen A Smith, whose journalism career began in the Triad as a student at WSSU, told the team to be mindful of watching eyes and to look out for each other. 

Stephen A Smith

“You gotta remember — everything you do — somebody’s watching. That’s the world you live in,” Smith said. “So it’s not just about putting in the hard work and doing the right thing — it’s about watching each other’s back. And making sure you keep each other on the straight and narrow. That doesn’t mean you’re perfect, that doesn’t mean you ain’t gonna make no mistakes, but when your heart is in the right place and you’re thinking about doing the right things and doing the right things the right way — it pays off. “

North Carolina Central, North Carolina A&T

As far was the game…

North Carolina Central maintained control of the lead for most of the game and managed to leave Greensboro with a 67-62 win over North Carolina A&T. It was the first time the two archivals had met since NC A&T departed the MEAC following the 2020-2021 season.

Former North Carolina A&T guard Fred Cleveland had 13 points and 10 assists for North Carolina Central in the win while Ja’Darius Harris led the way with 18 points. 

NCCU got off to an 11-point lead which A&T managed to pull back and take a 23-22 lead. NCCU would go into halftime up 36-31. The first 11 minutes of the second half remained tight as the two squads were tied at 52 at that point. 

Landon Glasper led NC A&T with 12 points as it shot just 28 percent from the field in the loss, dropping to 0-9 on the season.

Stephen A Smith drops in on HBCU game, speaks to athletes
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Terrence Graves Terrence Graves
683
Southern

Southern University hires Terrence Graves as head coach
829
2023 Football

Colorado football coach says player made up fake offer
351
2023 Football

South Carolina State University coach talks recruiting and program prestige
938
2023-2024 Basketball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women upset Arkansas in thriller
Florida Beach Bowl Florida Beach Bowl
69
2023 Football

Florida Beach Bowl coaches speak on the impact of the matchup
To Top
X