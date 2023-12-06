Vincent Dancy gets promotion at Colorado under Deion Sanders

Vincent Dancy left his position as Mississippi Valley State’s head coach last winter to become a quality control analyst for Deion Sanders at Colorado. One year later he’s been promoted to outside linebackers coach on the CU staff.
Deion Sanders made the announcement on Tuesday during a Zoom meeting with members of the media.
“This guy is one of the smartest guys on the staff. He just needed opportunity and guess what happened? He got opportunity. Vincent Dancy is going to be a coordinator one day somewhere and then consequently a head coach. One of the most intelligent coaches and can recruit and when he talks to the team, when I put him up in front of the team you could tell he was a head coach. He demands attention he wasn’t stuttering or stumbling. He has it,” Sanders said.
Dancy drew the praise and admiration of Sanders when they coached against one another in the Southwestern Athletic Conference when Coach Prime coached at Jackson State. Dancy spoke last year about why he left his head coaching position to join the Colorado staff with Deion Sanders.
“We developed a relationship that was that’s just pure genuine,” Dancy said. “He accepted me. I accepted him. He took me under his wing to teach me and helped me grow in my profession, and meet people that I probably would have never met before. He’s a man of his word.”
The position became open after the departure of Nick Williams, who coached the defensive ends in the 2023 season. Williams left his post at Colorado to join the staff at Syracuse.