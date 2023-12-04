Shedeur Sanders could be top pick in NFL draft says Jerry Jones

By

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that former Jackson State University and current Colorado University quarterback Shedeur Sanders could be a top overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Colorado QB and his father, Deion Sanders, who also played for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999, attended the latest Cowboys game on Thursday night.

The Sanders and Jones families shared their love for each other and exchanged greetings on the sidelines during pre-game, but Jerry Jones could be heard saying, “Very easily could be the top pick in the draft,” while embracing Shedeur in a video posted by Well Off Media.

Also, in the video, Deion Sanders spoke about the familial structure of the Jones family, saying he adopted Jerry Jones’ parenting style.



“I’m trying to be like you guys man, trying to keep the kids around everything,” said Sanders while speaking to Jones and his son, Dallas Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones.

Although both sons are eligible for the draft this season, Deion Sanders says they will return to Colorado next season. Shedeur broke records and put up great numbers in his first season for the Colorado Buffaloes’ offense, with 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

“They’re going to come out for the NFL Draft at the same time next year,” Sanders told The Dan Patrick Show on Nov. 7th. “They’re not trying to leave Daddy this year, by the way.”

Shedeur Sanders has been consistently ranked third in the 2024 NFL Draft class by ESPN analysts behind USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. Staying an extra year could work well for the Buffaloes QB as he could become the front-runner in the 2025 NFL Draft.

