Weather could taint SWAC Championship Saturday in Tallahassee

Florida A&M has been buzzing ever since it was awarded hosting of the 2023 SWAC Championship game. It waited on an opponent from the SWAC Western Division until last week and anticipation grew even further when the game was officially announced as a rematch against Prairie View A&M.

However, all of that sits on pins and needles as the Rattlers and Panthers eagerly await the weather to reveal its plans for today. While no official word has been made on the status of the game, mother nature has reared its ugly head. Torrential downpours were expected, but what the major deterrent might be now, is that thunderstorms have rolled into Tallahassee and there is no letup in sight.

Looking at Weather.com, which is a great resource for weather prediction, thunderstorms are scheduled to persist through the night. Football can be played in rain, but not in lightning.

The conference is dedicated to preserving the original time and date for large events of this nature as to respect those traveling and making special arrangements to attend. Television schedules, with today’s game slated for ESPN2, are tight and involve much planning. With today being championship Saturday, with many of the conference title games on hand, even a delay in the game would present an issue.

Bragg Stadium is ready for the SWAC Championship game. The conference sponsors have put up stages and activation areas which make for a festive atmosphere. The only variable in all of those festivities is the weather. Please check our social media accounts for updates from the stadium.

SWAC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME PREVIEW

FAMU (10-1 OVERALL, 8-0 IN SWAC)

FAMU is among the elite of the SWAC having earned an 8-0 record in conference play. They’re putting up an average of 3.9 touchdowns and 30.3 points per contest. The Rattlers’ defense is conceding an average of 14.3 points per game.

Rattler running back Terrell Jennings gears up after an impressive performance in Florida A&M’s last game. Jennings rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns in the team’s win.

Florida A&M relies on a committee rushing offense. No single player claims more than 25% of its rush attempts.

The Rattlers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They’ll be looking to remain undefeated at home, as they’re currently 4-0 on home turf, averaging 31.8 points in those games. FAMU is looking to remain undefeated in FCS HBCU games this year, as they’re currently 8-0 in FCS HBCU matchups.

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M (6-5 OVERALL, 6-2 IN SWAC)

By the numbers, the Panthers’ performance this season leaves something to be desired both offensively and defensively. Their defense has been allowing 391 yards per game. Meanwhile, their own offense has only been averaging 343 yards per game. The secondary is falling short game after game, as opposing quarterbacks have averaged 8.6 yards per pass attempt on the season.

Quarterback Trazon Connley will be leading Prairie View A&M in this one. Connley has averaged 179.3 pass yards per game with season totals of nine touchdowns and nine interceptions thus far this season.

Prairie View A&M’s offense places a significant focus on the ground game. On the season they have a 66-34 rush-pass play selection split.

The Panthers’ record sits at 3-0 for their last three games, scoring over 20 points in each of those matchups. They are 3-3 on the road so far this year, averaging 15.7 points per game in those games. Prairie View A&M is 6-2 in FCS HBCU games, averaging 25.5 points per game in those games.

