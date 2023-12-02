Florida A&M wins SWAC, punches Celebration Bowl ticket

Florida A&M got off to a hot start on the ground on Saturday evening with two first quarter rushing touchdowns. The rest of the game was more of the same as they overwhelmed Prairie View A&M 35-14.
The win gave Florida A&M its first SWAC title in its third year in the league. It also punched its ticket to the Celebration Bowl, where it will face off against MEAC champion Howard University.
Terrell Jennings ran for 113 yards on 17 carries to lead the way for Florida A&M. The Rattlers as a whole recorded 229 yards on the ground, including 11 rushing first downs and four rushing touchdowns. The aerial attack had its moments as well. The team recorded 219 passing yards, on an efficient 9.1 yards per pass attempt.
Caleb Johnson starred in the ground game for Prairie View A&M, rushing for one touchdown. The Panthers made costly mistakes early on, giving up two turnovers in the first half alone.
Key Metrics to Victory: Florida A&M
- Play selection – leaned on the run game, with a 63-37 run-pass split with 41 rushing attempts and 24 passing attempts
- Possession – controlled the ball for 35:19 (59% of the game)
- Third down success – converted on 42% of third downs (5-12) while Prairie View A&M converted just 14% (1-7)
- Turnover battle – turned the ball over zero times while collecting three turnovers from Prairie View A&M
- Penalties – recorded six penalties for 50 yards while Prairie View A&M had eight penalties for 68 yards
This result gives Florida A&M’s its 11th win of the season, while Prairie View A&M drops its record to 6-6.
