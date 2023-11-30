Norfolk State MBB heads to Richmond for clash against VCU

By

This Friday night, Richmond plays host to a men’s basketball showdown as VCU takes on Norfolk State. Both teams are coming into this one off of a win. VCU took a 12-point win over Penn St., while Norfolk State claimed a 96-62 victory over William & Mary.

VCU | OVR 4-3 | Atlantic 10 0-0 | HOME 3-1

VCU will hope this contest marks the end of poor three-point shooting on its home court. Despite the friendly crowd at the Stuart C. Siegel Center, the Rams are only shooting 28.1% from distance in home games.

The Stuart C. Siegel Center has witnessed several block parties this season, with the Rams averaging an impressive 5.3 blocks per game on their home court.

Norfolk State | OVR 5-3 | MEAC 0-0 | AWAY 0-1

Norfolk State has seen a decline in scoring recently, averaging 69.8 points per game in its last five outings, bringing down its season average of 77.0.

The Spartans steal the ball from their opponents on average 10.8 times per game. That disruptive effort is led by Jamarii Thomas, who has swiped 21 steals thus far this season (first in the MEAC).

Key Metrics

VCU has allowed (on average) 0.97 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them sixth in the conference (Atlantic 10 average is 0.99).

The Spartans pride themselves on offensive efficiency. They average 1.1 points per possession for the season, which ranks first in the MEAC (conference average is 0.95).

