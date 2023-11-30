VIEW ALL SCORES
Leilani Armenta
2023 Football

Jackson State football to get all Leilani Armenta’s attention

Leilani Armenta says she is quitting soccer to focus soley on kicking for Jackson State football.

Posted on

Jackson State football will now be getting all of Leilani Armenta’s talents.

The freshman kicker made history this season when she became the first woman kicker in an HBCU football game and first to score in a Division I game a few months later. Now she says she’s concentrating solely on kicking for football. 

“I would like to thank God, my parents and everyone who has supported me in my life. With that being said, I will be stepping away from soccer and pursuing collegiate football as a kicker,” Armenta tweeted. “It has been my dream to play Division I football and playing for Coach TC Taylor has been a blessing. I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue playing for such an amazing program. I will continue pursuing my football career at Jackson State University and I would like to thank the Tiger family for supporting me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the JSU football program.”

Leilani Armenta



Armenta made her debut with Jackson State football against Bethune-Cookman in September, kicking the ball off after injuries sidelined all JSU’s available kickers. A few weeks later she made history again when she kicked multiple extra points in JSU’s 40-14 win over Arkanas-Pine Bluff. 

Jackson State football to get all Leilani Armenta’s attention
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

493
D9 Greek

GALLERY: 2023 Bayou Classic Greek Step Show
Grambling State University, Hue Jackson Grambling State University, Hue Jackson
326
Grambling

Grambling State University AD talks Hue Jackson contract, new search
Hue Jackson, Grambling State University Hue Jackson, Grambling State University
819
2023 Football

Hue Jackson reportedly out as Grambling State University coach
446
FAMU

SWAC Championship: FAMU vs PVAMU for Celebration Bowl berth
Willie Simmons Willie Simmons
617
FAMU

FAMU wins three big SWAC honors
To Top
X