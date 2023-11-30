Jackson State WBB faces big game at #18 ranked Kansas State

By

The #18 nationally ranked Kansas St. WBB team takes on Jackson State this Friday evening at Bramlage Coliseum. Kansas St. will be looking to rebound from its most recent 77-70 defeat to #5 ranked Iowa. On the other hand, Jackson State arrives riding high following its 60-56 victory over St. John’s (NY) in the Discover Puerto Rico Classic.

#18 Kansas St. | OVR 6-1 | Big 12 0-0 | HOME 2-0

Serena Sundell led Kansas St. in the team’s last matchup against Iowa, scoring 18 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Sundell now comes into this matchup averaging 10.6 points per game on 50.9% shooting for the season.

Ayoka Lee has been a leader for the Wildcats this year protecting the paint. Lee has 14 rejections on the year (2.0 per game), ranking second out of all players in the Big 12.

Jackson State | OVR 5-1 | SWAC 0-0 | AWAY 1-0

Daphane White led Jackson State in the team’s last matchup against St. John’s (NY), scoring 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. White now comes into this matchup averaging 9.8 points per game on 63.3% shooting for the season.

Angel Jackson has been a leader for the Lady Tigers thus far this year securing defensive rebounds. Jackson comes in averaging 3.8 defensive boards per game and currently ranks 13th in the SWAC for total defensive rebounds.

Big Win in Our Last Game in Puerto Rico Over St John.. Now Time To Go Home and Prepare For Kansas State.. Thank You To All The Tiger Fans Who Came Out and Tuned in Live.. #TheeiLove | #GoJSUTigers | #LadyTigers | #SwacWbb | #JSU | #Mississippi | #TheeTakeover | pic.twitter.com/ESB2GtEY7a — Jackson State Women’s Basketball (@GoJSUTigersWBB) November 26, 2023

Key Metrics

Kansas St. has allowed (on average) 0.77 points per defensive possession thus far this season. That value puts them fifth in the conference (Big 12 average is 0.82).

Look for Jackson State to get out quickly in this one. The Lady Tigers average 37.8 first half points per game, which ranks second in the SWAC (conference average is 28.0).

Gameday AI content is produced using Artificial Intelligence technology powered by Boost Sport before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday.

Jackson State WBB faces big game at #18 ranked Kansas State